ICICI Bank inaugurates a new branch in Dehradun.

Dehradun: ICICI Bank has set up a branch at GMS Road, in Dehradun, its 20th in the district. Housed at Laxmi Towers, the branch is equipped with an ATM-cum-Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to customers.

Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor and Member Secretary, Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dehradun, inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan along with remittance and card services to resident as well as non-resident Indians. It also provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Further, the branch offers Tab Banking facility that provides nearly 100 services at the customer’s place by an employee through a tablet device. The services include opening of accounts, Fixed Deposit (FD), raising cheque book request, generation of e-statements and change of address, among others. ICICI Bank has a network of about 45 branches and 115 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs) in Uttarakhand.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centers, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.