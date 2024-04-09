ICICI Bank opens a branch in Kachchh

Kachchh: ICICI Bank has set up a branch in Mundra taluka, its 17th in the Kachchh district. The branch is equipped with an ATM to offer withdrawal services to customers.

Mr. Aniruddh Dave, Member of the Legislative Assembly, 2-Mandvi Assembly, Gujarat inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan, along with remittance and card services to with remittance and card services to resident as well as non-resident Indians. It further provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The branch also offers Tab Banking facility that provides nearly 100 services at the customer’s place by an employee through a tablet device. The services include opening of accounts and Fixed Deposit (FD), raising cheque book request, generation of e-statements and change of address, among others.

ICICI Bank has a network of about 490 branches and over 1205 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs) in Gujarat.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centers, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.