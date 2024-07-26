ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Karnataka Bank Limited Forge Strategic Bancassurance Partnership

Chandigarh/New Delhi, July 26, 2024: ICICI Lombard, India’s leading private General Insurance Company, announces its collaboration with Karnataka Bank Limited, an esteemed ‘A’ Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India, to introduce a dynamic Bancassurance tie-up. This alliance aims to grant Karnataka Bank’s diverse clientele access to ICICI Lombard’s extensive insurance portfolio, thereby enhancing penetration and reinforcing financial security across India.

With Karnataka Bank’s expanding network and ICICI Lombard’s innovative, agile, and digital solutions, this partnership seeks to elevate the bank’s offerings significantly. The entire range of insurance products will now be accessible across Karnataka Bank’s 915 branches, reaching over 13 million customers nationwide. These customer-centric solutions aim to provide long-term financial security, underscoring both entities’ commitment to excellence through innovation and reliability.

Both the bank and the insurance company stand to benefit from this arrangement. While the bank earns a commission from the insurance company, the insurer gains from the distribution network of the bank. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had in 2022 widely opened the bancassurance channel for insurers as part of its overarching effort to increase insurance penetration in the country and achieve the long-term goal of ‘insurance for all’ by 2047, when the country will celebrate its golden jubilee of independence.