Iconic Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka Joins AAFT as Industry Dean

Noida, 25th October 2024: AAFT School of Fashion and Design, one of the leading Fashion and Design Schools in India, announced renowned fashion designer Rina Dhaka as the new Industry Dean for the AAFT School of Fashion and Design. The leading lady in the fashion industry, Mrs. Dhaka, has over three decades of experience creating ground-breaking collections by fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern design. She has received the Yuva Ratan Award for her dedication to sustainable artisanship in addition to being well-known for her creative style. Mrs Rina Dhaka has showcased her collections at prestigious events like Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. Her designs have also graced international venues such as the Louvre in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Mrs. Dhaka, as Industry Dean, will have a significant impact on the fashion curriculum at AAFT, helping the next generation of designers to succeed in the global fashion industry. Her guidance will equip pupils with the creativity, know-how, and flexibility required to prosper in the fiercely competitive market of today. With Mrs. Rina Dhaka as Industry Dean, the AAFT School of Fashion and Design is set to elevate its programs by integrating her expertise in blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design innovation. Her leadership will enhance the curriculum, offering students a unique approach to fashion education that combines creativity with the industry relevance of modernism.

Rina Dhaka shared, “I am very excited to join AAFT and contribute my experience in fashion design to AAFT. Together, we will push new creative boundaries, and support the growth of future fashion designers. I aim to help students gain the knowledge and opportunities they need to succeed in the global fashion industry.”



“We are thrilled to onboard Rina Dhaka as Industry Dean School of Fashion & Design at AAFT. With her achievements and modern approach to fashion design, we are confident that our students of the AAFT School of Fashion & Design will set new benchmarks in the fashion design industry.” Akshay Marwah, CEO, stated.

With an illustrious 31-year legacy, AAFT reigns as one of the top Fashion and Design Institutes, helping students to expertise in domains like fashion design, product design, jewellery design, fashion communication and styling, which play a crucial role in shaping visual identity in the world of fashion. AAFT remains committed to providing top-tier courses that equip aspiring designers with the skills and vision to excel in the global fashion landscape.