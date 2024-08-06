Iconic French Patisserie Ladurée All Set To Open Its Café Experience In Pune At The Ritz-Carlton

Offers signature menu and refined ambiance, blending Parisian charm with luxury

Pune, Maharashtra – 6th August 2024: Ushering in a slice of Parisian style to the fast-growing metropolis of Pune, Ladurée, the world-renowned French patisserie brand, proudly announces the launch of its café at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune. Celebrated globally for its exquisite macarons, Ladurée is set to enchant Pune with its sophisticated offerings.

The pièce de résistance will be an exclusive creation crafted especially for Pune. The new Ladurée café boasts a stunning interior, meticulously designed to echo the refined and classic style synonymous with both Ladurée and The Ritz-Carlton. Guests can look forward to an exquisite menu that includes signature French toasts, high tea Charlies, avocado toasts, salads, sandwiches, tea, coffee, and, of course, Ladurée’s signature sweet offerings including macarons, Eugenie, and pastries.

Ms. Chandni Nath Israni, Managing Director & Co-founder of CK Israni Group, shares her enthusiasm, saying, “Bringing Ladurée to Pune has been a heartfelt endeavour. We are delighted to present this iconic brand to the city, offering patrons the opportunity to savour the finest French pastries and desserts in a luxurious and captivating environment.”

“ We at The Ritz-Carlton Pune are proud to bring leading French patisserie brand Ladurée to the city of Pune. The Ladurée Cafe ties in with our brand ethos and is sure to offer an elevated experience to food connoisseurs amidst our luxurious ambience. Guests will get to experience the finest French macaroons, pastries, desserts and more” says Mr Nishanth Vishwanath, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Pune

Located in the most affluent area of Pune, the new Ladurée Café promises to captivate gourmet lovers with its eclectic cuisine and luxurious ambiance.

Brought to India in collaboration with the CK Israni Group, Ladurée aims to gradually expand its presence across other Indian cities, offering a unique blend of French culinary tradition and modern luxury.

Ladurée warmly invites Pune to experience the cordon bleu Ladurée experience, where every bite is a journey to Paris!