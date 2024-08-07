Idaho Entrepreneur Center Announces Launch and Grand Opening Event

Rexburg, ID, August 07, 2024 — he Idaho Entrepreneur Center (IEC) is thrilled to announce its official launch today, with an exciting grand opening event scheduled for August 22, 2024. Located at 35 N 1st E, Suite 3, Rexburg, the IEC aims to support Idaho entrepreneurs and small business owners through comprehensive education, training, and support programs.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: August 22, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Idaho Entrepreneur Center, 35 N 1st E, Suite 3, Rexburg, ID 83440

The grand opening event will feature an official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce at 5:00 PM, followed by an open house providing attendees with the opportunity to explore the co-working spaces, private offices, and the unique gathering area known as the Hatchery. Participants will learn about the various programs offered by the IEC, including the Entrepreneur Edge, Entrepreneur Boot Camp, and Entrepreneur Launch programs, all designed to foster business growth and innovation. Righteous Slice pizza will be provided.

Tours and Networking: Attendees can take tours of the facility to discover the resources and support systems available to entrepreneurs and small business owners. The event will also provide valuable networking opportunities, allowing entrepreneurs, small business owners, investors, and mentors to connect and collaborate. Monthly Networking Nights, free and open to the public, will also be highlighted as a key offering of the IEC.

Fun and Prizes: Guests can participate in entrepreneurial-focused games and activities designed to inspire and engage. Prizes will include $100 gift cards to Fresco and TicketMaster, as well as complimentary enrollment in the IEC’s signature programs, valued at over $5,000. Drawings for these prizes will take place at 7:45 PM. A 50/50 raffle will also be held to further support the IEC’s mission.

Philanthropy and Support: The grand opening event is not just a celebration but also a call to action for the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs by donating, sponsoring an entrepreneur, or joining one of the IEC’s donor circles. The IEC encourages everyone to follow them on social media for the latest updates and event details.