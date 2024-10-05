IDFC FIRST Bank Goes Live on GST Portal for Seamless Tax Payments

October 05, 2024,Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : IDFC FIRST Bank is pleased to announce its integration with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal, enabling seamless GST payments. Customers will now benefit from an intuitive, hassle-free payment experience, with instant payment confirmations and easy access to downloadable challans.

This new integration allows IDFC FIRST Bank customers to pay GST through a variety of digital channels, including the Bank’s user-friendly Retail and Corporate Internet Banking platforms and its nationwide branch network.

Mr. Chinmay Dhoble, Head – Retail Liabilities and Branch Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank, stated, “As a customer-first bank, we are committed to providing seamless, easy-to-use solutions to our customers. This integration with the GST portal is another step in our mission to offer universal banking solutions. Our aim is to ensure a quick, simple, and efficient tax payment experience. We encourage our customers to use this facility to easily pay their GST through IDFC FIRST Bank’s online and branch channels.”

IDFC FIRST Bank is one of the select Scheduled Private Sector Banks to be authorised for GST collections, further underscoring the Bank’s commitment to providing comprehensive financial services to its clients.

Steps to Pay GST Using IDFC FIRST Bank Internet Banking:

Log in to the GST portal: https://services.gst.gov.in/services/login

Create a Challan and select E-Payment via Net Banking

Choose IDFC FIRST Bank as the payment option

Complete the payment and download the GST paid challan

Additionally, IDFC FIRST Bank is working with GST officials to introduce more payment options, including UPI and card payments.