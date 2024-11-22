IEEMA Hosts 10th Edition of Metering India aims to build a sustainable energy future

New Delhi, November 22, 2024: The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) hosted the 10th edition of the Metering India Conference, the biennial conference that has been the benchmark for innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the energy metering industry, today in Delhi. This unique platform brought together over 500 delegates including top industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the latest innovations and advancements in energy metering.

With the theme “Sustainable and Consumer-Centric Utilities Towards Net Zero,” this year’s event focused on sharing knowledge, networking, and developing business for a sustainable energy future. The conference also touched upon the role of smart metering in sustainability and consumer empowerment as we move towards a Net Zero future.

Guest of honor, Srikant Nagulapalli, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, said, “With a goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, initiatives like the RDSS scheme and the rollout of 22.7 crore smart meters are transformative steps. Smart metering is not just about efficiency—it’s about empowering consumers, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing financial viability. With a production capacity of 10 crore smart meters annually, India is well-positioned to become a global hub for smart meter exports. As we prioritize these installations and address challenges through consumer engagement and innovative solutions, we are charting a sustainable path toward a NetZero future.” Sunil Singhvi, President, IEEMA stated “The immense participation of industry leaders at the Metering India conference reflects the incredible strides we’ve made in the Indian power sector. As an industry, we’ve championed reforms, embraced cutting-edge technology, and empowered consumers like never before. India is poised to become the largest pre-payment system market globally, and we must build on this momentum by prioritizing system design, data security, and collaborative innovation. Together, we can ensure that our efforts not only drive domestic growth but also position India as a global leader in energy exports and renewable advancements.” Mr. Jaideep Mukherjee, Chairman – IEEMA Meter Division added “The Indian power sector stands at the forefront of transformation, driving sustainability through decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization. By placing consumers at the heart of this transition, we are fostering a positive industry outlook while supporting national initiatives like the installation of 250 million smart meters. This monumental effort, underpinned by industry collaboration and government support, showcases our commitment to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a sustainable future.”

With five dedicated sessions to address the challenges and solutions of smart metering, the conference served as a platform for thought leadership and action. The event saw participation from a diverse cross section of stakeholders such as utility companies, energy service providers, tariff regulators, testing institutes, consultants, academic and research institutions, industrial, building, solar, and wind energy sector representatives.

With a legacy of two decades, Metering India has been driving innovation and collaboration in the power sector. The last edition in 2022 had a remarkable participation of over 550 participants, 170 organizations, and 260 representatives from 80 utilities, PSUs, and government institutions. Since its inception in 2004 the conference has seen over 4000 delegates and has been a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and business development.

IEEMA, the representative national organization of manufacturers of electrical, professional electronics, and allied equipment in India, has played a pivotal role in shaping the Indian energy landscape. Through events like Metering India, IEEMA continues to foster innovation and strengthen the ecosystem for a sustainable energy future.