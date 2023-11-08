IESA AI Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad, Unleashing the Future of Generative AI Through Hardware and Software Innovations, with Commitment to AI Growth

Hyderabad, November 08, 2023: The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) commenced its highly anticipated IESA AI Summit today. The two-day summit, being organized at the Trident Hotel, Hyderabad, is set to host 31 sessions, 500+ delegates, and a stellar lineup of 80+ global speakers.

The theme of the 2023 edition of the summit is “Unleashing the future of Generative AI through hardware and software innovations”. It aims to explore the unprecedented growth opportunities in the semiconductor and electronics industry, driven by the rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event emphasizes a pivotal paradigm shift from software-centric approaches to hardware-centric solutions, captivating emerging markets in the realm of AI, along with showcasing the powerful convergence of breakthrough technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI, igniting a renaissance in the electronics landscape.

The inauguration of the summit was done by Shri Jayesh Ranjan – Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT) & Industries and Commerce (I&C), Government of Telangana, and had Shri Anshuman Tripathi – Member, National Security Advisor Board Mr. Srinivas chary T – Lead Solutions Architect, Dell, as guest of honour and Shri K. Krishna Moorthy – President & CEO, IESA, Shri Mr. Venkata Simhadri – Founding Partner & Board Member, ASIP Technologies as the other distinguished guests.

The highlight of the inspiring inaugural address by the Chief Guest Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS was his call to both IESA and the AI Summit community to delve deeper into the world of AI. He proposed three strategic suggestions to advance the AI landscape, including the establishment of a startup Hackathon, jointly supported by the Telangana government and IESA. Additionally, he proposed the creation of a Center of Excellence (CoE) dedicated to AI hardware and system solutions in Telangana and the development of skilling programs aimed at supporting AI courses and faculty training. These suggestions were met with enthusiasm and commitment from Shri K. Krishna Moorthy, IESA President and CEO, who assured the Telangana government of IESA’s wholehearted support and willingness to actively engage in bringing these ideas to fruition.

Day 1 of the IESA AI Summit included sessions and discussions on various aspects of AI and the semiconductor industry, with key speakers from esteemed organizations such as Dell, Qualcomm, AMD, and many more. IESA Hyderabad Chapter Chair and Qualcomm Vice President Shri Shashi Reddy played a pivotal role in setting the stage for the summit, offering valuable insights into the overarching themes and objectives of the event. The Guest of Honour, Shri Anshuman Tripathi, brought to the forefront the significant opportunities in the realm of AI solutions for defense and security, emphasizing the growing complexities within this domain.

Keynote addresses on topics like “AI Possible to AI Proven” by Mr. Srinivas chary T, “Generative AI at the Edge: The New Frontier of AI” by Dr. Vinesh Sukumar, and “Building a Transformational Future – Open and Pervasive AI” by Mr. Siddharth Rele, among others, provided attendees with valuable insights into the cutting-edge developments in AI and hardware. Panel discussions with prominent industry leaders delved into topics such as silicon design flow, hardware architecture for DNN and Generative AI, and the limitless possibilities of Generative AI, showcasing the event’s commitment to fostering innovation in the semiconductor sector.

Commenting on the event, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of IESA, said, “In this rapidly evolving landscape of AI and semiconductor technology, the IESA AI Summit serves as a beacon for innovation and collaboration. We are excited to witness the convergence of visionary leaders, industry experts, and forward-thinking individuals who are shaping the future of generative AI. Together, we will unlock the limitless potential of AI and chart a transformative course for the semiconductor industry.”

The IESA AI Summit continues on November 8, 2023, with another exciting lineup of sessions and discussions, promising to be a cornerstone in the journey towards the future of AI and semiconductor technology.

For more information about the summit and IESA, please visit <link>