IESA and SSIA Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Semiconductor Ecosystem Between Both Countries

30th July 2024: In a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the ESDM ecosystems of India and Singapore, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the foremost industry body representing stakeholders in India’s electronics and semiconductor sectors, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Semiconductor Industries Association (SSIA), a leading representative body of the semiconductor industry in Singapore

IESA’s commitment to enhancing India’s global standing in the ESDM market through strategic partnerships, investments, joint ventures, vocational training, and technology collaborations is underscored by its landmark collaboration with SSIA. This partnership marks a significant milestone for IESA and our nation.

The MoU was formally signed by Mr. Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director of SSIA, and Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, and was announced during the “Semiconductor Business Connect 2024” conference hosted by SSIA in Singapore. This conference is dedicated to empowering SMEs through fostering collaboration and innovation in the semiconductor industry

Dr. V Veerappan, Chairman, IESA, said, “SSIA has long been acknowledged as a unifying voice for Singapore’s semiconductor sector, while IESA’s core values emphasize collaborative efforts to nurture the ESDM ecosystem. This partnership aims to harness the abundant opportunities in both nations, fostering resilience and competitiveness in electronics manufacturing.”

Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director, SSIA, expressed, “Collaborating with IESA is a significant step forward as we harness Singapore’s dynamic electronics and semiconductor ecosystem to develop globally significant products and services. We are confident that by working closely with industry and academia in both countries, we can strengthen our global footprint in the semiconductor sector, including supporting opportunities in India.”

Ashok Chandak, President, IESA, remarked, “This transformative partnership unites two premier industry bodies, encompassing vast networks of semiconductor companies and experts across both nations. It marks a pivotal moment in IESA’s strategy to bolster global cooperation, capitalize on India’s opportunities, and cultivate a flourishing ecosystem. We are optimistic that this collaboration will drive talent development, technology transfer, and expand business horizons for both countries.”

Next, facilitated by IESA, SSIA and Enterprise Singapore are preparing to lead a business delegation to India in August 2024. This initiative aims to deepen collaboration and stimulate innovation within the semiconductor sector.

Representing IESA at Singapore connect event included, Col Anurag Awasthi-VP of IESA, Mr. Raghu Panicker-CEO of Kaynes SemiCon, Mr. Ved Mall-Director of Marketing and Membership at IESA, Ms. Bhanupriya, and other members of the IESA. IESA Key note address and Panel discussion on the opportunities between two countries were also part of event agenda.

IESA will actively promote a dynamic ecosystem by hosting regional and national events and increasing awareness of SSIA among its members and affiliates. Additionally, the two organizations will collaborate on conducting a comprehensive joint landscape study covering Singapore and India, identifying potential business opportunities for SMEs in the process