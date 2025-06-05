IFF Unveils Game-Changing Outlook on GLP-1 Consumers

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 — IFF (NYSE: IFF), a global leader in food, beverage, and health and wellness, has released a new report highlighting how the rapidly growing GLP-1 consumer market is reshaping the sensory experience and nutritional needs associated with eating and drinking. The report outlines how food and beverage manufacturers can better support this emerging consumer segment with products that align with their evolving preferences.

“IFF is empowering our customers to lead the next wave of food and beverage innovations beyond traditional formulations, including helping GLP-1 consumers have choices they desire,” said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO. “We aim to bring back the joy of eating and drinking by offering more healthy, great-tasting nutrition choices for all consumer segments, including GLP-1 users.”

Disconnect on three levels

Despite the rapid rise in GLP-1 medication use, most food and beverage products fall short of meeting the needs of these consumers—or aligning with how they now experience food. IFF has identified a disconnect on three key levels:

Nutritional: GLP-1 users are eating less but require more from every bite and sip. They need nutrient-dense, smaller portions that efficiently deliver protein, fiber and hydration—without overwhelming flavors.

Sensory: Eighty-five percent of GLP-1 consumers report significant changes in their food and beverage preferences. Common aversions include fatty foods, sweets, deli meats, coffee and alcohol. Dry, sticky or dense textures are also frequently rejected.

Emotional: Many consumers are navigating a changed relationship with food—one that may involve a sense of loss, social disruption and a search for new meaning in nourishment.

Understanding the GLP-1 Consumer Personas

IFF is in the early stages of exploring GLP-1 consumer segmentation to help brands move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach toward one grounded in empathy, specificity and long-term relevance. The company’s latest outlook introduces key consumer personas, which are expected to evolve over time:

Health Hacker Holly: Proactive, data-driven and focused on long-term wellness, she views GLP-1 as part of a broader bio-optimization journey. She seeks functional benefits in formats such as protein bars, smoothies and enriched hydration blends, prioritizing high-quality protein, added fiber and digestive support.

Remedy Reacher Ron: Often managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, he uses GLP-1 to reclaim his health and sees food as both medicine and maintenance. He looks for fortified snacks and gut-friendly options aligned with medical guidance, favoring meal kits and low-glycemic shakes.

Glow Getter Gail: Transformation-minded and focused on lifestyle and self-image, she wants food that aligns with her goals and identity—aspirational yet approachable, with “glow-up” appeal. She seeks portion-conscious indulgences, beauty-boosting nutrition and enjoyable flavors in formats such as smoothies, functional waters and shareable treats.

The outlook also outlines how the food and beverage needs of each GLP-1 persona evolve over time. In the initial treatment phase, consumers need support managing smaller portion sizes and medication side effects. The transitional phase focuses on preventing regression, requiring flexible serving sizes and flavor intensity options that adapt to changing cravings. In the “forever” phase, consumers seek to sustain their new routines with habit-forming formats for daily use, nutritional fortification and pre-portioned, high-satiety foods.

Driving Empathy-Powered Innovation

IFF has introduced a comprehensive framework to support food and beverage manufacturers in addressing the complex sensory and nutritional needs of GLP-1 consumers. The framework is designed to guide both the reformulation of existing products and the development of new offerings, tackling challenges such as muscle mass maintenance, satiety, digestive support and sensory preferences. To demonstrate practical applications, IFF has developed a suite of AI-refined, consumer-tested product concepts that show how manufacturers can optimize their portfolios for this rapidly expanding market.