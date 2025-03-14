IGCC & IFCCI celebrated Women in Leadership

The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) together with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), hosted an evening celebrating Women in Leadership. The lawns of Ambassador hotel came alive with women achievers and with women from all spheres of life.

“It is a pleasure to continue this special tradition of celebrating women in leadership together with IFCCI and further strengthen Franco-German friendship. We would like to applaud each woman for their incredible journey of grit, resilience and achievements. And for encouraging fellow women; resonating with the theme for International Women’s Day 2025; Equal Rights, Equality & Empowerment for women and girls globally”, said Shivani Chaturvedi, Regional Director of IGCC

Present at Women’s Day Cocktail were Designers Leena Singh, Pallavi Mohan, Actor Nasir Abdullah, Shivani Wazir pasrich, Vesna Jacob, Vandana Vadhera, Anuj Lalwani, Monika Khullar- Deutsche Bank,etc