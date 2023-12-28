Ignite the New Year Festive Cheer with the best of Audio Products

Celebrate the festive season with a symphony of sound and cutting-edge technology that promises to elevate your New Year parties to new heights. Whether you’re a music enthusiast looking to treat yourself or searching for the perfect gift to surprise a loved one, these feature-packed yet budget-friendly music products are here to add a rhythm of joy to your festive celebrations.

Elista ELS T-5000 TUFB Trolley Speaker

Elista ELS T-5000 TUFB Trolley Speaker is a perfect companion for party nights. It delivers an impressive sound experience, boasting a power output of 15W x 2 (30W), amplified by an 8″ x 2 dynamic subwoofer and 1x tweeter. Its Bluetooth v5.0 technology ensures smooth wireless music streaming with a range of 10 meters. With one full charge, the speaker can offer up to 3-hours of audio playback, thanks to its powerful 5,200mAh rechargeable battery.

Adding to the entertainment factor, the party speaker features a Wireless MIC (VHF) with MIC Volume and Echo Level Control for those Christmas and New Year’s karaoke sessions. For ultimate convenience, the speaker boasts a 7-segment LED display, a full-function remote handset, and a mobile phone holder.

Skyball 400 Party Box

The Skyball-400 Party Box stands as the ultimate portable music powerhouse, delivering top-tier audio quality, versatile connectivity, and a sleek design. Its cutting-edge sound technology and durable IPX5 splash-resistant body ensure long-lasting reliability. The speaker’s vibrant RGB lights encased in a protective mesh, create dynamic multi-party light effects, transforming any space into a lively disco.

The portable party box produces an immersive 40W (20W+20W) sound and also features Dual 89mm Drivers. The portable music powerhouse guarantees an uninterrupted 5-hour music playback for night-long celebrations, thanks to its powerful 4,500mAh battery cell. The feature-packed portable party speaker

Zebronics Zeb-Space Portable Party Speaker

The Zebronics Zeb-Space Portable Party Speaker delivers an immersive listening experience with an output power of 40W (20W + 20W). Equipped with Bluetooth version 5.0, it ensures seamless wireless connectivity, while the 120mm x 2 drivers contribute to a rich sound delivery. Supporting audio formats like MP3, WAV, WMA, and FLAC, the speaker offers 6-6.5 hours of playback time on its built-in rechargeable battery.

The speaker is designed for convenience, featuring media/volume control, LED display, LED lights, microphone input jack, and includes a wireless microphone. Weighing 3.84kg, it’s a practical choice for on-the-go music enthusiasts.

Zoook Rocker Thunder Pro 30 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

Zoook Rocker Thunder Pro is another budget-friendly portable party speaker that makes for a perfect gift this festive season. The speaker boasts a 30-watt stereo configuration, delivering deep bass for a rich audio experience. Ideal for karaoke enthusiasts, it includes a wireless microphone for an immersive singing session. With versatile compatibility, it supports TF cards, USB, FM radio, and Aux input, ensuring you have various options for playing your favorite tunes. The addition of lights enhances the overall ambiance.