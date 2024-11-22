IHCL Expands Footprint with New Ginger Hotel in Raipur

Chandigarh,22nd November 2024 : Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a Ginger hotel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This new hotel will reflect the brand’s signature lean luxe philosophy, providing a premium experience to guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “This signing aligns with IHCL’s vision of being present in capital cities and key commercial centres in India. We are delighted to partner with Mr. Devendra Singh Sibbal and Mr. Kabir Sibbal for this project.”

The 120-key Ginger Raipur is part of a mixed-use development on the Mumbai-Kolkata National Highway (GE Road). The hotel will feature Ginger’s signature all-day-diner and bar, Qmin, along with a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and versatile meeting spaces.

Mr. Devendra Singh Sibbal and Mr. Kabir Sibbal, Directors, Utsav Group, expressed, “We are delighted to collaborate with IHCL for this project. Through this partnership, we look forward to bringing Ginger’s lean luxe concept to Raipur.”

Driven by its robust industrial sector, Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, has emerged as a major business hub in Central India. Raipur is home to several spiritual and historical sites, including the famous Mata Kaushalya Temple and the Swami Vivekanand Sarovar.