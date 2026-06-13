IHCL Launches Ayodhyām in Ayodhya Under Its SeleQtions Portfolio

Mumbai, June 13: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, announces the opening of Ayodhyām, Ayodhya – IHCL SeleQtions in Ayodhya.

Ms. Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President – New Businesses & Hotel Openings, IHCL, said,

“Spiritual tourism in India continues to see strong momentum, with Ayodhya being among the country’s most revered destinations. Ayodhyām, Ayodhya – IHCL SeleQtions is positioned to meet this demand, offering a stay experience that reflects the city’s spiritual significance while catering to the evolving expectations of today’s traveller.”

The 162-key Ayodhyām, Ayodhya – IHCL SeleQtions draws inspiration from the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage. With expansive, light-filled spaces, the hotel offers a serene environment in a contemporary setting. Dining at Divyam presents a curated menu rooted in the region’s culinary traditions, with an emphasis on authenticity and local flavours. The hotel offers a fitness centre and an outdoor pool, alongside versatile venues for weddings, conferences and social gatherings, designed to complement the destination’s character.

Ms. Shilpa Shorewala, Owner, said,

“We are pleased to partner with IHCL and bring Ayodhyām, Ayodhya – IHCL SeleQtions to life with an experience that reflects the city’s deep spiritual character.”

Mr. Brij Rajpali, General Manager, Ayodhyām, Ayodhya – IHCL SeleQtions, said,

“Ayodhyām has been designed to offer a stay that is calm and closely connected to its surroundings. We look forward to welcoming guests to this spiritual abode.”

Ayodhyām, Ayodhya – IHCL SeleQtions offers curated experiences that draw from the city’s living traditions, including curated morning aartis, storytelling sessions led by kathavachaks, sattvic dining experiences, guided spiritual trails including visit to the sacred river Sarayu.