IHCL Opens Ginger Ahmedabad, Kristar

Chandigarh, Dec 13th: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the opening of Ginger Ahmedabad, Kristar in the vibrant neighbourhood of Thaltej.

Ms. Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President – New Businesses & Hotel Openings, IHCL, said, “Ahmedabad is one of India’s fastest-growing urban centres, driven by its thriving industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ginger’s lean luxe offering resonates with the city’s evolving preference for smart, contemporary stays. With five Ginger hotels present in multiple micro markets of the city, the opening of Ginger Ahmedabad, Kristar reaffirms our commitment to cater to its increasing demand for quality hospitality.”

Ginger Ahmedabad, Kristar brings together comfort and convenience. The hotel features well-designed rooms, a global cuisine restaurant – Soulinaire and versatile meeting spaces, making it ideal for both business and leisure travellers. Guests can enjoy seamless access to Ahmedabad’s key destinations while experiencing Ginger’s signature blend of design and functionality.

Known as the commercial capital of Gujarat, Ahmedabad is home to thriving industries, educational institutions, global events and architectural landmarks.