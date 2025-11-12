IHCL Signs A Tree Of Life Resort In Panheli, Maharashtra

Chandigarh, November 12, 2025: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announces the signing of a Tree of Life resort in Panheli, Raigad, Maharashtra. This is a conversion project.

Ms. Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “Panheli is poised for significant growth, emerging as a sought-after getaway for travellers from the cities of Mumbai and Pune. The region’s natural beauty makes it an ideal location for a quick leisure escape, in line with the ethos of expanding the brand’s presence in drivable destinations. We are delighted to partner with Mr. Prabhat Jha for this project.”

Nestled amidst the Sahyadri hills, Tree of Life AeroVillage Panheli features a private airstrip that allows guests to arrive via a 30-minute chartered flight from Mumbai or Pune. The resort comprises 28 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites and offers an all-day dining restaurant and bar. A perennial river stream that flows through the property adds a unique touch to the resort and sets the stage for curated riverside dining experiences. With a banqueting space of over 5,000 sq. ft., the resort is well-suited for intimate gatherings and celebrations. Guests can enjoy a host of recreational offerings including nature treks and trails through the Sahyadris, a 9-hole golf course, a 20-seater private theatre, and a multi-sport stadium catering to cricket, football and pickleball.

Mr. Prabhat Jha added, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL to bring the Tree of Life experience to AeroVillage Panheli. This collaboration will help us elevate the destination’s appeal to discerning travellers.”

Surrounded by the lush Sahyadri range, Panheli is a hidden gem offering a rich tapestry of natural beauty. The region is home to attractions such as the Murud Janjira Fort, Wanjloshi Dam, Deoghar Waterfalls and the historic Raigad Fort. Guests can also explore the pristine white sand beaches of Diveagar and Shrivardhan or visit the ancient Gandharpale Buddhist Caves in Mahad, all within driving distance.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 54 hotels across Maharashtra including 27 under development.