IICT Showcases Innovation as Industry Partner at the 7th Animation & More Summit 2025

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) participated as an Industry Partner at the 7th Animation & More Summit, held from 22nd–24th August 2025. The Summit, recognized as India’s leading platform for animation, creativity, and technology, brought together broadcasters, studios, creators, global delegates, and young talent under one roof.

As part of its industry partnership, IICT introduced its new AVGC-XR programs, designed to equip students and professionals with advanced skills in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality. The Institute also announced incubation, research, and partnership opportunities to foster innovation and collaboration in the creative technology ecosystem.

The IICT booth witnessed significant engagement, with many students and professionals registering to upskill through its training programs. Several studios, production houses, and companies expressed interest in collaborating with IICT, reflecting its growing role as a hub for industry-academia partnerships.

IICT also played a prominent role at the ANN AWARDS 2025, the annual awards segment of the Summit, where Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, presented the awards for Best 2D Animation Short Film and Best 3D Animation Short Film.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Vishwas Deoskar said, “Our collaboration with the Animation & More Summit reflects IICT’s vision to strengthen global industry connections, inspire young creators, and drive innovation in India’s animation and creative technologies sector. The strong response from students, professionals, and companies reinforces the need for skill development and research-driven growth.”

With its active participation at the Summit, IICT reaffirmed its position as a catalyst for creativity, innovation, and global collaborations, continuing its mission to build capacity and drive growth in India’s animation and creative technology industry.