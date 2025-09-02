IIFL Home Finance Strengthens Leadership Team with Key CXO Appointments

National, September 02, 2025: IIFL Home Finance, one of India’s leading affordable housing finance companies, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ajay Sachdewa as Group Chief Business Officer and Ms. Aarti Marwaha Upadhyay as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). These strategic appointments reinforce the company’s commitment to accelerating growth while fostering a purpose-driven, people-first culture.

With affordable housing continuing to expand into regional markets, IIFL Home Finance is deepening its leadership bench to enhance business execution, strengthen customer engagement, and build a future-ready workforce. These additions underscore the company’s dual focus on scaling operations and building organizational resiliene.

In his role as Group Chief Business Officer, Mr. Sachdewa will be responsible for driving business strategy, expanding distribution, enhancing sales productivity, and deepening customer engagement—all aligned with IIFL Home Finance’s affordable housing mission. With over two decades of experience in financial services and housing finance, including leadership roles at Axis Bank, HDFC Limited, and HDFC Sales, he brings deep expertise in building scalable, customer-centric businesses across India and international markets.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Upadhyay will lead talent management, leadership development, employee engagement, diversity & inclusion, and cultural transformation initiatives. With close to 20 years of HR leadership experience across sectors including retail, NBFC, telecom, and energy, she has previously served as Chief People Officer at Devyani International and held senior roles at Walmart, Lenskart, and Religare Enterprises, among others.

Mr. Ajay Sachdewa, Group Chief Business Officer, IIFL Home Finance, said:IIFL Home Finance has been at the forefront of enabling home ownership for underserved communities. I’m excited to further this mission by expanding distribution, enhancing customer connect, and driving sustainable growth in affordable housing-which plays a pivotal role in financial inclusion and nation-building. We aim to achieve this while fostering a high-performance, customer-first culture across our team.” Ms. Aarti Marwaha Upadhyay, Chief Human Resources Officer, IIFL Home Finance, added:“At IIFL Home Finance, I look forward to building future-ready talent, deepening employee engagement, and fostering a culture of inclusion and innovation to support the organization’s ambitious growth journey. Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about enabling leaders to embrace mindset shifts, drive cultural transformation, and quick adoption to changing business dynamics. I firmly believe that every individual has the potential to be a game changer—if they are supported, empowered, and mentored in the right way. I am excited to bring this philosophy to life within the Company and contribute to shaping a progressive, people-first organization.”

With these appointments, IIFL Home Finance continues to advance its vision of being a leading enabler of housing finance in India. A strengthened leadership team will support responsible growth, innovation across products and distribution, and meaningful contributions to national priorities such as financial inclusion and accessible home ownership.