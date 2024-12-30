IIFL Home Finance Unveils Sequel to Bharose Ki Keemat Campaign Featuring Abhishek Banerjee

National, 30th December 2024: IIFL Home Finance Ltd., India’s leading affordable housing finance company, is excited to announce the launch of the second video in the ‘Bharose Ki Keemat’ campaign. This new video continues the successful journey of building trust (Bharosa) in personal and financial relationships. The second installment of the campaign, featuring the talented actor Abhishek Banerjee, brings humor and relatability to the concept of trust, creating a memorable and emotional connection with viewers.

Following the success of the first video, the second video continues to focus on the “Bharosa Meter” a playful yet meaningful device that gauges the ups and downs of trust. The storyline expands on the everyday moments of trust in personal and financial relationships, showcasing how small decisions, whether in personal life or financial dealings, can impact the trust meter. The new video promises to captivate the audience with its light-hearted approach while conveying an important message about placing trust in the right hands, especially when making crucial financial decisions like securing a home loan.

The advertisement takes viewers through another vibrant narrative, set in a different yet equally relatable scenario. Abhishek Banerjee’s character once again navigates moments of trust, balancing between personal relationships and financial choices. The popular ‘Bharosa Jingle’ returns, continuing to evoke feelings of warmth and sincerity. The catchy, festive tune ensures the message resonates with the audience, while visually reinforcing the theme of trust. The music and visuals combine seamlessly to create an emotional connection with the audience, highlighting IIFL Home Finance’s role as a trusted partner in the homeownership journey.

Ms. Madhvi Gupta, Head – Marketing, PR, ESG, and CSR, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. says, “The second video from the ‘Bharose Ki Keemat’ campaign continues our story of trust with Abhishek Banerjee, bringing added humour, warmth, and relatability to the original concept. As we wrap up this year, the video serves as a perfect reminder of the importance of trust, not just in relationships but also in the financial decisions that impact everyone’s future. IIFL Home Finance remains committed to being the trusted partner for homebuyers, especially in the affordable housing segment and for the EWS and LIG category.” Ms. Baani Singh, Senior Group Creative Manager, Schbang on the launch of sequel adds, “With the Bharosa Universe identifying as irreverent, the real challenge was to carry the codes of its conversational craft to a brand out piece. To achieve this, we created a buffet of benefits that clearly brought to life the trust-winning intent of IIFL Home Finance Ltd., using the ‘Bharosa Meter’ for our audience.”

The campaign is expected to generate significant traction across TV, digital, and social media channels, reaching millions of viewers and further solidifying IIFL Home Finance’s position as a trustworthy ally in the homeownership journey. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to build on the success of this campaign, with a second video in the #Bharosa series slated for release in the coming year. The campaign positions IIFL Home Finance as not only a leader in home finance solutions but also a brand deeply invested in fostering relationships built on trust.