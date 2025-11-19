IIHMR University Advances NEP 2020’s Internationalization Agenda; Inks MoU with University of Manchester

Mumbai, 19 Nov: Resonating with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s vision of positioning India as a global knowledge hub, IIHMR University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

This international partnership aims to advance global academic and research collaboration in the field of health and medicine. This collaboration will pave the way for joint research projects, academic and postgraduate student exchange programs, faculty visiting initiatives, certificate courses, and collaborative academic activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. P. R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University, shared, “At IIHMR, we are committed to advancing global academic partnerships that enrich learning experiences and promote cross-institutional collaboration. This association with the University of Manchester will enable our students and faculty to engage with global best practices in research, modern teaching technologies, and health systems.”

The two universities will also organize short-term training programs, research workshops, joint seminars, conferences, and teaching programs to foster innovation and global learning.