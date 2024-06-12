IIM Bangalore and FPSB India Announce Financial Planning Bootcamp for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Bangalore, India, June 12 2024: FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. and the leading financial planning body in India in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Asia’s leading graduate business school are inviting CFP professionals for an exclusive bootcamp aspiring to embark on their entrepreneurial journey in financial planning.

This bootcamp offers a unique opportunity for financial planning professionals to gain valuable insights. The bootcamp will have prominent speakers from academic institutions such as IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and industry representatives from Axis Securities, BOHO Finserv Pvt Ltd, Shree Sidvin Financial Services & Investments Pvt. Ltd., Dilzer Consultants Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Event Details:

Date: July 5th, 2024 (Friday)

Time: 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM (Full Day)

Venue: Auditorium, IIM Bangalore

Speaking ahead of the FPSB India & IIM, Bangalore Bootcamp, Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India said, “We are excited to collaborate with IIM Bangalore to offer this exclusive bootcamp designed to empower financial planning professionals with the latest industry insights and strategies. This event represents a significant opportunity for both CFP® professionals and those new to the field to enhance their skills and knowledge. We are committed to fostering excellence in financial planning and look forward to welcoming participants to this transformative experience.”

The bootcamp will see knowledge sessions on strategies for establishing a successful financial planning practice, client acquisition, risk management & contingency planning and much more.

Speaking on what to expect from the forthcoming bootcamp, M Jayadev, Professor, Finance & Accounting, Dean, Administration Chairperson, Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management, IIM Bangalore said, “Participants can expect a day filled with insightful sessions from industry leaders, interactive discussions, and networking opportunities. This boot camp is designed to equip financial planning professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of today’s financial landscape and drive future success through the entrepreneurial route.”

Interested professionals can register for the bootcamp to be held at IIM Bangalore on Friday, July 5th, 2024.