IIM Bodh Gaya Launches Management Programme for Panchayati Raj Leaders

IIM Bodh Gaya inaugurated the 5-day residential Management Development Programme on 2nd September for Elected Representatives and Functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for the 35 Elected Representatives and Functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions, coming from seven different Indian states – Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. The programme aims to equip local leaders with the essential skills required for effective governance at the grassroots level contributing towards nation-building.

The event commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony by Dr. Vinita S Sahay, Director of IIM Bodh Gaya, and Mr. Vipul Ujwal, Director (Capacity Building) of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Mr. Vipul Ujwal is an IAS officer from the 2009 batch, Punjab cadre who earlier served as the Director of Social Security, Women, and Child Development for the Government of Punjab.

In her address, Dr. Vinita S. Sahay emphasized that the younger generation is eager to learn, and as educators, it is our responsibility to ensure they are equipped with the right skills. If we fall short, the blame lies with us. Therefore, we must prioritize both skilling them up and scaling their potential to prepare them for the future.

Mr. Vipul Ujjwal also addressed the gathering, stating that able administration is the key to an advanced India. His presence at the event highlights the vital collaboration between academia and government in promoting rural development through the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), established by the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in 1992, form the backbone of India’s rural self-governance. They emphasize decentralizing power, enabling local communities to govern themselves and addressing their specific development needs. By giving decision-making authority to local leaders, PRIs enhance accountability and ensure rural development programs are more effectively tailored to the challenges faced by these communities.

The MDP delved into key topics such as Principle-Centered Leadership, Mission, Vision and Goal Alignment, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) & Gram Panchayats, and Rural Innovation. With this knowledge, PRI members will be better equipped to lead their communities in addressing emerging challenges and ensuring that development initiatives are sustainable and geared towards long-term success.

IIM Bodh Gaya is keen to support the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in developing leadership and management capacity and is already actively involved in providing leadership and management training to various departments of the Bihar government, such as the Water Resource Department, State Health Society, Bihar Police Academy, BIPARD, and Department of Industries, to name a few.