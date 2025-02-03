IIM Bodh Gaya Organizes the International Conference on Sustainable Goals (ICSG 2.0) – Welcomes International Delegates in Bihar

IIM Bodh Gaya hosted the International Conference on Sustainable Goals 2.0 (ICSG 2.0) in collaboration with the University of Groningen, Netherlands, and the University of Gothenburg, Sweden on 01-02 February 2025. The conference is one of the biggest international events of its kind in Bihar.

Dr. Aviral Kumar Tiwari, convenor of the ICSG 2.0, welcomed the attendees and provided an overview of the event, introducing the guests and highlighting the importance of sustainability in today’s world. Following his address, the Director of IIM Bodh Gaya, Dr. Vinita S. Sahay emphasised the institute’s commitment to fostering sustainable practices. She highlighted the importance of sustainability becoming the cornerstone of today’s innovation and research.

ICSG 2.0 welcomed Dr. Bindey Kumar, Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), as the Chief Guest. He discussed the role of sustainability in healthcare and governance, emphasizing integrated approaches to global challenges. Dr. Rajesh Tiwari, Professor and Head of Urology at IGIMS, addressed sustainability in the medical field, highlighting its impact on healthcare systems and society.

The panel discussion featured Mr. Alok Vijayvergiya, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Hinduja Group, who spoke on corporate sustainability and ESG practices. Ms. Namita Asnani, Global Sustainability Head, Transformers Business, Hitachi Energy, discussed integrating sustainability into global business models. Mr. Ritesh Kumar Baranwal, Director (Finance) at the Bureau of Indian Standards, shared insights on sustainable finance and the role of standards in environmental and social governance.

114 research papers presented in online and offline mode from prestigious institutions covering a wide range of topics, including sustainable finance, green HRM, circular economies, and the role of AI in sustainability. The presentations were reviewed and evaluated by a panel of esteemed professors. The day concluded with a keynote address by Dr. Jennifer Castle, Fellow in Economics at Magdalen College, University of Oxford, and Director of Climate Econometrics at Nuffield College. Dr. Castle presented her research on the variables affecting climate change, offering valuable insights into forecasting and climate econometrics. The evening was marked by a cultural fest showcasing the cultural heritage of India.

The second day started with the paper presentations in both offline and online mediums. Followed by a keynote address by Dr. Cecilia Soler, Associate Professor at the University of Gothenburg. Dr. Soler shared her research on sustainable consumption, focusing on how consumer behaviour and marketing strategies can drive sustainable practices. Following her session, Dr. Prajal Pradhan, Assistant Professor of Science and Engineering at the University of Groningen, took the stage. Dr. Pradhan, a lead author of the IPCC Special Report on Climate Change and Land, discussed the intersection of climate change, food systems, and sustainable development. The day continued with another round of paper presentations on topics such as ethical fashion, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable healthcare, fostering engaging discussions.

The conference concluded with the valedictory session graced by Mrs. Jaicy Paul, Chief General Manager of the ESG & Climate Finance Unit at SBI Mumbai. Mrs. Paul shared her insights on the role of financial institutions in promoting sustainability and climate finance.

Dr. Amit Patra, Director of IIT BHU and Interim Director of IIT Kharagpur, attended as the Guest of Honour. He shared insights from his academic experience and emphasized the role of sustainability in today’s world, highlighting its relevance in research and technological advancements.

The final address was delivered by Mr. K.V. Bangarraju, Chief General Manager of the State Bank of India (Patna Circle). Mr. Bangarraju highlighted the importance of community-driven sustainability initiatives and shared examples of SBI’s efforts in this direction.

The discussion was followed by a session, where the Best Paper Award was presented to Dr. Supreet Kaur from the Department of Commerce, University of Delhi. Vishal Yadav from Pondicherry University secured the 1st Runner-Up position. The 2nd Runner-Up honour was shared by Neenu Chalissery from Farook College (Autonomous), University of Calicut, and Dr. Paul V Mathew from Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Kochi. These research contributions focused on sustainability, governance, and economic innovation.

The co-convenor Dr. Anup Soren, concluded the conference with a vote of thanks and an endnote. He highlighted the conference’s role as a catalyst for change and its potential to influence policies and practices for a sustainable future.

The two-day conference brought together scholars, practitioners, and experts to discuss key challenges in sustainability.