IIM Sambalpur Hosts Buyer Seller Meet For Master Weavers To Empower The Traditional Handloom Sector

Mumbai, September 02, 2024: To empower the traditional handloom sector of India, particularly in Odisha, IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, organized a Buyer-Seller Meet at its campus. The event aimed to facilitate networking between master weavers and distinguished buyers from various regions of India, including prominent brands such as FabIndia, Nykaa Fashions, Reliance Swadesh, and Aditya Birla Liva. The initiative provided master weavers with direct access to the market, thereby significantly enhancing their global business opportunities and promoting the rich heritage of Odisha’s handloom industry. On the occasion, a booklet entitled ‘Natural Dyeing’ was also unveiled by the dignitaries.

The event also marked the successful conclusion of the second edition of the 12-weekend ‘Small Business Management Training Programme,’ specifically designed for master weavers from Western Odisha being conducted at the IIM Sambalpur campus. The programme was organized in collaboration with several key stakeholders including the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI); Aditya Birla Grasim, Imperial College, ORMAS and Mission Shakti Department of Odisha. Furthermore, the day featured an exhibition cum sale of weaver products that showcased a diverse array of handloom creations, highlighting significant advancements in Sustainable Fashion. The exhibition emphasized the use of fibre yarns dyed with natural dyes including Excel yarn as well as innovations in fibre yarns sourced from water hyacinth, bamboo, and banana plants. The valedictory event attracted over 1,000 delegates comprising of senior management representatives from SIDBI, Aditya Birla Grasim Industries, and other distinguished individuals within the handloom sector. Moreover, the institute has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flipkart to facilitate the onboarding of master weavers and artisan products on to the digital marketing platform, thereby enhancing their market reach. The program was attended by more than 1000 people including buyer, sellers, master weavers, faculty, staff, and students of IIM Sambalpur.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, delivered a thought-provoking address that underscored the significant role of the handloom sector in preserving India’s rich cultural heritage. He said, “Our focus on reviving India’s handloom industry is part of a sustainable approach. Through the creation of Project: “Bunkarvalley.com,” we aspire to create a hub similar to Silicon Valley, dedicated to revitalizing and promoting handloom crafts in national and international markets. This initiative nurtures both human and environmental well-being. By emphasizing the five Ps of marketing such as Product, Price, Place, Promotion, and People; we tried to equip weavers alike our MBA students with the tools to elevate the traditional handloom products to the global market. This initiative is not just a local effort but a movement with the potential to transform India’s economy.” The Chief Guest, Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL, emphasized the significance of digital platforms in improving market accessibility and underscored the potential for innovation to transform the sector and said, “The exceptional quality of handloom products of the Sambalpur region serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of weavers, who have garnered national recognition. The initiative, spearheaded by Prof. Jaiswal, represents a unique endeavour aimed at revitalizing and promoting the handloom industry and is a noble cause. I am confident that through this approach, we will witness Sambalpur emerge as a hub for sustainable business practices.” The keynote address delivered by Arup Kumar, CGM and Eastern Zonal In-charge, SIDBI, highlighted the cluster intervention programme being conducted by SIDBI in collaboration with IIMs and IITs to enhance the capabilities of small and medium enterprises, particularly within the handloom sector. He stated, “We believe that transformation is the result of a collective vision and resolute action. When change-makers such as SIDBI collaborate with institutions like IIM Sambalpur and other dedicated partners, we do more than merely elevate small enterprises; we cultivate innovation and foster inclusive growth. This endeavor transcends individual progress, as it aligns our efforts with the broader aspirations of our nation. By integrating appropriate strategies and support systems, we empower businesses to not only survive but thrive, ensuring that every step we take collectively contributes to the larger narrative of national development and success.” The Guest of Honour, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Vice President, Business Development, Grasim Industries Limited, Aditya Birla Group, highlighted the importance of collaboration between industry and artisans. She remarked, “By blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, we create sustainable solutions that meet both national and international demands.” She further said, “Knowledge, like a thread in the hands of a skilled weaver, holds the power to create something beautiful and lasting. In our rapidly evolving industry, it is essential not only to innovate but also to pass on the wisdom and skills we have honed. We highly believe that real success lies in empowering others that’s why we are training future leaders and sharing knowledge to ensure growth and development in regions like Sambalpur. Our mission is to not only sustain but elevate, ensuring that every product and every effort contributes to a larger narrative of enduring impact and innovation. By empowering them with the expertise we’ve gathered, we ensure that our legacy continues to thrive, weaving the fabric of progress and tradition into every piece they create.”

The day concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, acknowledging the contributions of various stakeholders to the handloom sector. The vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Sujit Kumar Pruseth while the welcome address was delivered by Prof. Sumita Sindhi.

It is noteworthy to remember that the 12-day weekend programme, organized by the Center for Responsible Business of IIM Sambalpur, was specifically designed to empower the traditional handloom sector in Odisha. The second cohort witnessed active participation from 25 master weavers, building upon the successful completion of the first cohort, which included 18 participants.

The buyer-seller meet was held in association with the SIDBI Cluster Intervention Programme, Natural dye immersion programme, Birla Cellulose, Aditya Birla, and Imperial College. This event introduced Excel yarn, a sustainable material from Birla Cellulose by Aditya Birla, with a display of various products dyed naturally using this innovative yarn. The BSM showcased an extensive collection of products made with Excel yarn, demonstrating the versatility of this material when combined with both natural and other dyes including the products which have been produced during the training programme at Imperial College. The exhibition and buyer-seller meet presented a diverse array of products developed within the cluster, reflecting both traditional craftsmanship, and innovative designs. The showcased items included sarees, dupattas, stoles, bedsheets, wall hangings, and handkerchiefs crafted from cotton and silk. A special highlight was the range of products developed using natural and other dyes with Excel, bamboo, and banana yarn.