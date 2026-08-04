IIT Gandhinagar Celebrates Sthapana Divas with Cultural Performances and Community Participation

Gandhinagar, Aug 04: The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) celebrated its ‘Sthapana Divas’ (Foundation Day) on August 1, 2026 with a vibrant programme, bringing together faculty, staff, students, alumni and members of the institute community to mark the Institute’s journey and achievements. Established in 2008 with an inaugural batch of 90 students, IITGN has grown into a leading institution known for its ‘Students First’ philosophy, academic excellence, and culture of innovation. The event featured cultural programmes and activities which captured the essence of innovation, creativity and community engagement.

The celebration commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog; Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, Prof Nithin V George, Acting Registrar, IITGN; Prof Manish Kumar, Dean of Student Affairs, and BTech student Mr Antariksh Dongre, General Secretary, IITGN, followed by an Ardhanareeshwaram dance performance.

Reflecting on IIT Gandhinagar’s 18-year journey, Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN highlighted the Institute’s growth from an inaugural batch of 90 students to a vibrant academic community of over 5,500 students and more than 5,000 alumni, while emphasising its expanding research ecosystem, international collaborations, and commitment to nation-building.

“As IIT Gandhinagar marks 18 years of its journey, we take pride not only in our academic and research achievements but also in the vibrant community we have built together. From a modest beginning with just 90 students, the Institute has grown into a thriving campus while remaining committed to innovation, nation-building, and creating meaningful societal impact,” said Prof Moona.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of the Institute Calendar, followed by a photograph session with the contributors. IITGN’s progress in academics, research, innovation and impact on society was highlighted through a video presentation.

The Chief Guest Ms Debjani Ghosh addressed the gathering and shared her thoughts on innovation, leadership and the role of academic institutions in shaping the future. She talked about purpose driven innovation and responsibility. “Technology has the potential to change lives, but it must always remain grounded in human values and societal needs,” she stated. Infrastructure doesn’t create institutions. Institutions are based on ideas and values, which are formed by their people and their leadership. As you step into the future, remember to question not just how technology is created, but why it is created. Somewhere along the way, we stopped asking what technology means for humanity. Your generation has the opportunity, and the responsibility, to change that by building technology that serves people and solves real-world problems,” said Ms Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog.

She also appreciated IIT Gandhinagar’s emphasis on experiential education and its commitment to nurturing socially conscious innovators.

The evening featured a rich cultural programme, including a musical performance by the Sargam Club, the play Andha Yug presented by the Abhinaya Club, a dance performance by the Step-up Club, and Fest Bhairavi by Prof Atul Dixit. Winners of various competitions were announced during the programme, interspersed with engaging quizzes for the audience. The Sthapana Divas celebrations concluded with cultural performances and reaffirmed IIT Gandhinagar’s commitment to excellence in education, research, innovation, and cultural enrichment while strengthening the bonds within its vibrant community.