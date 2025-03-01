IIT Roorkee Collaborates with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation for Stormwater Management Plan

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India – March 1, 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively develop a Comprehensive Stormwater Management Plan for Bhubaneswar City, Odisha . This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing stormwater management in a city, urban resilience, mitigating flood risks, and future-proofing urban infrastructure against climate change challenges.

The MoU between IIT Roorkee and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was formally signed by Prof. Akshay Dvivedi , Dean SRIC , IIT Roorkee, and Shri Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS , Commissioner, BMC . The project shall be led by Prof DS Arya, Professor (HAG) , Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee. This collaboration aims to develop an integrated drainage master plan and a detailed project report (DPR) to provide sustainable, data-driven solutions for Bhubaneswar’s inundation challenges, with a focus on future climate change impacts and population growth projections up to 2050.

The signing ceremony was attended by several esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra , Hon’ble Minister of Housing & Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha , and Smt. Sulochana Das , Hon’ble Mayor of Bhubaneswar . Other notable attendees included Dr. N. Thirumala Naik, IAS , Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority ; Dr. Kamla Lochan Mishra, IAS , Executive Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority ; Shri Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar , Chairperson, Sanitation Standing Committee ; and Shri Bilash Kumar Behera , City Engineer ; Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant , Director of IIT Roorkee ; Prof. Sumit Sen , Head, Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee Prof. NK Navani , Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, Prof DS Arya , Professor Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee . Their presence emphasized a shared commitment to sustainable urban development and technological innovation.

This partnership brings together on-ground expertise and advanced technology to address Bhubaneswar’s flood management challenges. The project will leverage cutting-edge technologies for data collection, such as Drone Mapping, Total Station (TS), and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) for precise mapping and data acquisition. Additionally, IIT Roorkee will conduct hydraulic and dynamic simulations to optimize the city’s stormwater infrastructure, ensuring efficient floodwater discharge through various canals, including the Gangua Nala, ultimately to the Daya River. Plans also include integrating SCADA systems for real-time monitoring of pumping stations, along with a sensor-based flood alarm system. The project will offer both immediate solutions for critical flooding issues and a scientifically backed long-term master plan to address future urbanization and climate-related challenges. Furthermore, the collaboration will incorporate a comprehensive socio-environmental impact analysis and develop drainage rehabilitation plans to ensure sustainable urban development that protects vulnerable communities.

Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant , Director of IIT Roorkee, commented, “This collaboration exemplifies IIT Roorkee’s dedication to addressing real-world challenges through research-driven solutions. We aim to help Bhubaneswar build an infrastructure that is not just resilient but also adaptive to the challenges posed by climate change.” Shri Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS , Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, added, “This MoU is a significant leap toward sustainable urban development for Bhubaneswar City. With IIT Roorkee’s scientific expertise, we are confident of developing an integrated drainage system that will protect our city from current and future flooding threats.”

This partnership between IIT Roorkee and BMC goes beyond infrastructure development—it aims to make Bhubaneswar a model for climate-resilient urban planning in India. By blending IIT Roorkee’s scientific prowess with BMC’s local governance expertise, the initiative will serve as a national benchmark for urban flood management and sustainability, aligned with India’s Smart Cities Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) .