iLEAD’s ‘Meraki’ – Photography Exhibition cum Competition Showcases Nature’s Splendor Through Young Lenses

Kolkata August 26th, 2024: iLEAD, in association with Sony, hosted a stunning photography exhibition and competition titled ‘Meraki’ from 19th to 23rd August 2024. The event, held to commemorate World Photography Day, was themed around the ‘Beauty of Nature’ and saw participation from both school and college students with JK Advertising as Outdoor Partner, Ideas For Future as Outreach Partner, CDC Printers as Print Partner, and The Telegraph Online Edugraph as Digital Media Partner.

The grand award ceremony, held on August 23rd, was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Ms. Lopamudra Talukdar, a renowned photographer and visual storyteller. The competition attracted an overwhelming response, with 55 schools and 36 colleges contributing nearly 1000+ photographs. From these, 200 exceptional entries were shortlisted and displayed at the iLEAD campus, transforming the venue into a vibrant gallery celebrating nature’s splendor.

The word ‘Meraki,’ of Greek origin, perfectly encapsulates the essence of this event. It means leaving a piece of yourself in your work. This theme resonated deeply with participants as they captured the beauty of nature through their lenses, pouring their passion and perspective into each photograph.

Pragya Chopra, Executive Director of iLEAD, shared her thoughts on the significance of the event, “Photography is not just about capturing an image, it’s about capturing a moment, a feeling, an essence. The word ‘Meraki’ embodies this perfectly. At iLEAD, we believe in inspiring creativity and self-expression, encouraging young minds to connect with nature, express their creativity, and leave a piece of their soul in every photograph they take.” Dr. Soumen Chatterjee, Principal, iLEAD was quoted as saying, “It is a great experience to encourage new ideas and perspectives among children and it is through competitions like Meraki, young minds come up with their rare perspectives and we come face to face with the fresh talent ready to be the future photographers. I congratulate all the participants and wish them great success in the field of photography.”

The 5-day exhibition also included masterclasses from Mr. Debarshi Duttagupta (extreme weather and nature photographer) and Mr. Sameer Ashraf (Alpha Specialist from Sony, HO, Delhi).

The event featured 12 special category awards recognizing outstanding talent, including Best Composition, Mentor’s Choice Photograph, Best Decisive Moment Capture Award, Best Landscape Award, Best Wildlife Photograph, Best Unique Perspective Award, Sony Best Photograph Award, Best Storytelling Photograph, Most Unique Photograph, Best Macro Photograph, Best Bird Photography and Best Lighting.

Additionally, 20 special mention awards were presented to both school and college students for their remarkable contributions.

Schools that participated in the competition included Indus Valley World School, Ashok Hall Group, Mitra Institution, Don Bosco (Bandel), Serampore Vivekananda Academy, Sudhir Memorial Institute, The Assembly of God Church, BDMI, St. Xavier’s Institution, Modern High School for Girls, Adamas World School, Calcutta Public School, Rashmoni Balika Vidyalaya, Puddopukur Institution, Julien Day School (Howrah), Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar, South Point and more.

In the school category, the top three winners were:

Satyam Gupta, Authpur National Model Higher Secondary School – 1st Position (Cash Prize: ₹7,000) Archisman Majumder, Don Bosco School, Bandel – 2nd Position (Cash Prize: ₹5,000) Ayush Das, Adamas World School – 3rd Position (Cash Prize: ₹3,000)

In the college category, the top three winners were:

Sourik Samaddar, Serampore College – 1st Position (Cash Prize: ₹7,000) Arijeet Nath, iLEAD – 2nd Position (Cash Prize: ₹5,000) Soumili Pal, iLEAD – 3rd Position (Cash Prize: ₹3,000)

The school category photographs were judged by renowned wildlife photographer Dr. Anjan Sarkar and the college category photographs were judged by extreme weather and nature photographer Mr. Debarshi Duttagupta.

“Participating in ‘Meraki’ made me see the world differently. It felt amazing to capture the beauty of nature and share how I see it with everyone”, said Pritam Banerjee, a Class IX student from BDM International.

Satyam Gupta, the winner among school category photos, from Authpur National Model Higher Secondary School said, “I am very happy to win at this event. It was very good experience and a very nice campus here”.

The event also honored teachers from various schools for their mentorship and significant contributions to extracurricular activities, underlining the importance of nurturing creativity in young minds.

‘Meraki’ not only celebrated the art of photography but also ignited a passion for nature and creativity in young hearts, leaving a lasting impact on every participant and visitor alike.