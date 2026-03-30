IMP Nazara Technologies Raises INR 500 Crores through Preferential Issue of Warrants

Mumbai, March 30. Nazara Technologies Limited (BSE: 543280 | NSE: NAZARA), India’s leading diversified gaming and sports media company, today announced a preferential issue of warrants aggregating to INR 500 crores, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Each warrant is convertible into one equity share and is being issued at a price of INR 260 per share, representing a premium to the current market price, reflecting strong investor confidence in Nazara’s growth strategy.

The round includes participation from Riambel Capital PCC, a SEBI-registered Category I Foreign Portfolio Investor, S Gupta Family Investments, Plutus Investment and Holding Private Limited (Promoter Group), Classic Enterprises, and Founders Collective.

The participation from the Promoter Group at the issue price further reinforces alignment and long-term confidence in the Company’s growth strategy.

The proceeds from this fundraise will primarily be used to support strategic acquisitions, including the recently announced Bluetile and BestPlay transaction, and to accelerate growth across the existing business verticals of the Company.

Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD & CEO, Nazara Technologies said,“This INR 500 crore fundraise comes at an important phase in Nazara’s journey as we execute on our most ambitious growth initiatives, including the Bluetile and BestPlay acquisition. This fresh capital, combined with our acquisition strategy, positions Nazara to build globally scalable, AI-enabled gaming businesses and further strengthen our leadership in the sector.”

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