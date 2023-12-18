In Hands-on Tests in Durham, London, Berlin, and Tokyo, Principled Technologies Finds Advantages for Dropbox Compared to Three Competitors

Durham, NC, December 18, 2023 — Global teams, with coworkers and clients working in different time zones, need fast collaboration tools to keep in touch and meet deadlines. Principled Technologies (PT) tested how long it took to complete fourteen uploading, downloading, and syncing tasks with a range of file and folder sizes on four cloud services: Dropbox Advanced, Microsoft OneDrive for Business (Plan 1), Box Business, and Google Workspace Business Plus. They ran these tests on Windows 11 Pro and macOS 13.5.1 (Ventura) in Durham, North Carolina, United states; London, United Kingdom; Berlin, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan. Dropbox was the faster service in 86 percent of the 336 total comparisons.

According to the test report covering the Durham tests, “Providing your users with speedy access to valuable content helps maximize efficiency and minimize time waste—especially when time amtters. Plus, partnering with a capable and reliable cloud service provider has the added benefits of not having to purchase company laptops with extensive storage or invest in in-house servers and hardware to store all that data…Our results highlight the advantages of using Dropbox on laptops running Windows 11 Pro and macOS operating systems. This flexibility and speed can help boost employee productivity and improve your bottom line.”