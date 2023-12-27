AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – 27 December 2023: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), in collaboration with the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC), proudly announces the inaugural AlUla Falcon Cup, a landmark event scheduled to take place from December 28th, 2023, to January 5th, 2024, at the Mughaira Heritage Sports Village in AlUla. This initiative signifies the first step in a series of events aimed at reintroducing the rich historical traditions of falcons in the Arabian Peninsula to AlUla visitors and tourists.

The AlUla Falcon Cup will not only set records in the heritage sport but will also feature an unprecedented total prize pot of 60 Million SAR, distributed across various categories encompassing both racing and beauty competitions.

Two distinctive activations are set to captivate attendees during the event: the Falcon Race Competition, occurring daily from December 28th, 2023, to January 5th, 2024, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and Falcon Mazayen, taking place from January 2nd to January 4th, 2024, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “Falcons are deeply rooted in the region’s culture, and we are proud to showcase our ancient heritage and culture to the world through the AlUla Falcon Cup. This event promises thrills to AlUla’s locals and visitors alike, paying homage to our traditions and our commitment to protecting and showcasing this culture globally.” AlMoallim added, “We are working to introduce this unique relationship between humans and animals in the most creative way, showcasing our culture against the captivating backdrop of AlUla’s scenic landscape.” Walid AlTaweel, the Official Spokesperson of Saudi Falcons Club said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with The Royal Commission for AlUla to introduce the inaugural AlUla Falcon Cup and showcase this historical culture to the world. Falconry, especially falcon racing, holds deep cultural significance in the kingdom, serving as a bridge between tradition, heritage, and the powerful bond between humans and birds of prey. We look forward to bringing the most thrilling falcon competition to the ancient city of AlUla.”

The Falcon Race Competition will preview falcons’ racing techniques, showcasing the strong relationship between the falcons and their falconers. It will demonstrate how falconers command their falcons and the ways in which they communicate. Meanwhile, the Falcon Mazayan will be a competition to select the most beautiful falcons across various breeds. Visitors can anticipate a fierce contest that embodies excellence, dedication, and skill.

The AlUla Falcon Cup will showcase its Arab identity through the participation of falconers from the neighboring Arab and GCC countries, while international participation elevates its status to a global spectacle. The prestigious prize underscore the competition’s gravity, underscoring the event’s deep appreciation for this enduring and authentic heritage sport, while the large ground space and scenic landscape of the Mughaira Heritage Sports Village, will bring a diverse range of activities, creating a vibrant and immersive experience for participants and spectators.

AlUla Falcon Cup will be part of AlUla Moments’ Calendar of events and festivals, which includes other sports events like the AlUla Camel Cup, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Desert Blaze, AlUla Trail Race, Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, and the recently added Tent Pegging Championship and Horse Back Archery.