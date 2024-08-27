Los Angeles, August 27, 2024—Incogni, a leader in data privacy protection, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity. This rebrand reflects the company’s commitment to empowering individuals to regain control over their personal data. Incogni’s updated identity captures the significance of privacy issues while reinforcing trust, reliability, and a humanized approach toward users.

As the digital world evolves, so do the challenges individuals face in protecting their personal information. Incogni’s previous brand elements no longer aligned with the mission’s gravity. The decision to establish a new identity was driven by the need to better represent the company’s role as a protector and advocate for user privacy.

“We realized that our brand needed to reflect the seriousness of our work,” said Darius Blejevas, Head of Incogni. “Our new brand identity is not just a facelift—it’s a statement about our commitment to being a protector of security and a trusted ally in the fight for data privacy.”

At the heart of Incogni’s brand is the Hero archetype—a defender and protector, standing strong against the tide of data brokers and online threats. This archetype is embodied in the company’s values of courage, reliability, and empathy. Incogni’s new identity draws from these qualities and aims to inspire trust and confidence in its users.

The rebrand introduces a unified design language that moves from extensive simplicity to a more purposeful and meaningful aesthetic. The updated visuals feature a distinct frame concept, symbolizing Incogni’s role as a protective barrier between users and the various cybersecurity threats surrounding them. The vivid colors represent power and courage to face challenges.

“The frame concept with a closing toggle in Incogni’s logo is central to our new design,” explained Rytis Eidukaitis, Lead Product Designer at Incogni. “It represents how Incogni creates a safe space for our users, shielding them from the ‘sandstorm’ of cyber threats.”

Incogni’s new brand identity sets it apart from competitors by offering a highly customizable design approach. This allows the company to tailor its visual assets for different audiences and campaigns, ensuring the brand remains relevant and consistent across various channels.

“After introducing a Family Plan and Multiple Data Points to our tool, the rebrand is another important step in establishing our presence as a personal information protector and leader in data removal,” added Mateusz Zalubski, Head of Marketing at Incogni. “We’re excited to see how this new identity will help us connect with even more people seeking to take control of their digital experiences.”

The new visual identity was developed by Incogni’s Design and Marketing teams with the support of the Sons and Daughters creative agency.