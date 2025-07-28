Increased Private Market Allocations Mark a Strategic Shift in HNWIs’ Investment Approach

By Samira Farzad, Head of Business Development at HF Quarters

High-net-worth investors are increasingly shifting allocations towards private markets, according to recent data, indicating a notable rebalancing of portfolios. Surveys of wealth managers and independent financial advisers in the UK show that 70% expect client allocations to private equity, private credit, and infrastructure to rise by 25-50% over the coming years, with a significant minority anticipating even greater increases. This trend reflects ongoing volatility in public markets, a slowdown in IPO activity, and the pursuit of more durable, long-term returns.

Globally, 56% of advisers expect allocations to private markets to increase, with clients’ interest in this segment growing compared to last year. 60% plan to allocate at least 10% of their portfolios to private markets by the end of 2025, with around one-third targeting allocations of 20% or more. Private infrastructure, private equity and private credit remain particularly attractive. 48% of advisers intend to increase client exposure to infrastructure this year.

Looking ahead, this reallocation could persist as investors seek diversification, protection from volatility, and steady returns. With fund structures evolving and access improving, private markets are poised to become an increasingly central feature of HNWIs’ investment strategies.