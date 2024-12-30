Indal IVF Delivers Twins After Overcoming Azoospermia

The IVF process, supported by PESA and ICSI, was designed to overcome the husband’s obstructive azoospermia and help the couple achieve a successful, healthy pregnancy

30th December 2024: Jindal IVF, a leading institute in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), has achieved another remarkable milestone in the field of reproductive medicine with the successful delivery of a baby from a complex case involving obstructive azoospermia and high-risk pregnancy. The journey began when a 35-year-old woman, along with her husband diagnosed with obstructive azoospermia, approached Jindal IVF for fertility treatment.

The couple had initially considered Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) with donor sperm, as the husband’s condition prevented sperm retrieval via natural means. However, after a thorough evaluation, which included all necessary diagnostic tests, the couple was counseled for IVF using the husband’s own sperm. Given the husband’s condition, sperm retrieval through Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (PESA) was identified as a viable option. PESA is a specialized procedure that allows sperm to be extracted directly from the epididymis in cases of obstructive azoospermia.

Under the expert guidance of Dr. Sheetal Jindal, Senior Consultant and IVF-PGT Specialist at Jindal IVF, the procedure proceeded with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) to fertilize the eggs retrieved from the wife’s ovaries. The wife’s ovarian reserve was determined to be average, and while multiple eggs were retrieved, only one high-quality embryo was formed after fertilization. Due to financial concerns, the couple chose not to proceed with embryo pooling, a decision made in light of the costs associated with additional embryos.

The embryo transfer was scheduled, and despite the initial odds, the single embryo transfer resulted in an unexpected outcome as the couple conceived twins. This rare phenomenon occurred as the single embryo, after implantation in the mother’s uterus, divided into two embryos, resulting in the birth of identical twins. This type of pregnancy is known as Monochorionic Diamniotic (MCDA) twins, where both fetuses share a single placenta, the common source of blood supply. While MCDA pregnancies can be associated with significant risks, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), the medical team at Jindal IVF closely monitored the pregnancy to ensure the best possible outcome for the twins.

Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), a potential complication of MCDA pregnancies, occurs when interconnecting blood vessels between the twins cause an unequal distribution of blood supply. This can lead to one twin becoming overhydrated and the other undernourished. In such cases, a critical intervention, such as laser photocoagulation, is required to cauterize the interconnecting blood vessels and equalize the blood flow. However, in this case, due to the severity of the situation, cord coagulation of one twin’s umbilical cord was performed to safeguard the health of the other twin.

After careful monitoring and treatment, the pregnancy progressed to 34 weeks, and the couple was overjoyed when they successfully delivered a single healthy baby, marking a major achievement for the medical team at Jindal IVF.

“We are immensely proud to have supported this couple through such a complex and challenging journey to parenthood. This case not only highlights the remarkable progress in reproductive technology but also the extraordinary resilience of our patients, whose trust in us made this success possible. The positive outcome of this pregnancy is a testament to our unwavering commitment to personalized care and the cutting-edge techniques we employ. It is a reminder of the profound impact that innovation in reproductive medicine can have in transforming lives and offering hope to families facing fertility challenges.” said Dr. Sheetal Jindal. The parents, overjoyed with the outcome, expressed their gratitude towards Jindal IVF for the dedication, expertise, and care that led to the birth of their baby. “We are beyond thankful to Dr. Jindal and the entire Jindal IVF team for making our dream of parenthood come true. Despite the challenges we faced, their support was unwavering, and we are forever grateful for their efforts,” the couple shared.

Jindal IVF remains committed to delivering exceptional care and offering personalized solutions for couples facing infertility. With over 30 years of experience in Assisted Reproductive Technology, Jindal IVF continues to lead the way in transforming lives through innovation and compassionate care.