Indegene Continues Strong Momentum with 17percent YoY Revenue Growth, Expands Capabilities Through Two Strategic Acquisitions

Bengaluru, India, 01st November 2025: Indegene, the tech-native, life sciences specialist, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Last month, the company hosted the 7th edition of the Indegene Digital Summit (IDS) 2025 in Philadelphia, US. IDS is the flagship thought leadership platform for the life sciences industry, facilitating dialogue among senior executives, regulators, and digital innovators.

“We delivered strong growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, driven by continued momentum in deal wins and execution. A robust pipeline generation points to a positive industry outlook. In the next quarter, our focus will be on renewals and new wins to build a solid foundation for the next calendar year,” said Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO, Indegene. “Further, I am excited to welcome BioPharm and WARN & Co. to the Indegene family. Both bring strong growth flywheels and advanced capabilities that align with our vision and future direction.”

“In Q2FY26, our focus was on executing our strategic priorities: from business development – to build a stronger pipeline; to delivery – especially on newer engagement models like Tectonic; from technology enablement – to bring AI to clients faster; to M&A – to deepen our expertise & credibility”, said Suhas Prabhu, CFO, Indegene. “We are encouraged by the progress made on each of these fronts, and expect to see tangible benefits from these initiatives in the near term.”