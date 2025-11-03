India clocks record deal activity worth $44.3 billion in Q3

New Delhi, Nov 3: India’s deal market showed strong growth momentum between July and September 2025, with 999 deals worth $44.3 billion, a new report said on Monday.

This marked a 13 per cent increase in the number of deals and a sharp 64 per cent jump in value compared to the previous quarter, according to PwC India’s latest ‘Deals at a Glance’ report.

In the April–June quarter of 2025, there were 887 deals worth $27 billion. The latest data indicates that Q3 2025 was the strongest quarter in the past six quarters, showing renewed investor confidence in India’s economy.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) led the deal activity with 518 transactions worth $28.4 billion.

This represents an 80 per cent increase in value and a 26 per cent rise in volume from the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, M&A deal volumes grew 64 per cent, while their total value increased 32 per cent, supported by domestic consolidation and growing cross-border interest.

Private equity (PE) activity also remained robust, with 481 deals worth $15.9 billion. This marked a 41 per cent rise in disclosed value and a slight 1 per cent increase in volume compared to the previous quarter.

PE investments more than doubled in value compared to the same period last year, showing a 121 per cent jump, along with a 36 per cent rise in the number of deals.

This highlights investors’ continued interest in high-growth and scalable business models.

PwC India’s Partner and Leader for Deals, Mohit Chopra, said the July–September quarter witnessed a strong rebound in deal activity and valuations.

“This growth was driven by renewed confidence in India’s domestic consolidation story, expanding corporate balance sheets, and a stable macroeconomic environment,” he said.

Chopra added that as sectors mature and capital availability improves, both strategic and financial investors are seeking long-term value creation opportunities.

The report also pointed to an impressive performance in India’s IPO market. There were 159 new listings in Q3 2025, including 50 mainboard IPOs and 109 SME IPOs.

This is a significant jump from 62 IPOs in Q2 2025 and 65 in Q1 2025 — a 156 per cent sequential increase and the highest quarterly tally this year.

–IANS