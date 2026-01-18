India deepens Africa ties to secure rare earth minerals for green transition

New Delhi, Jan 18: India’s relationship with Africa is entering a new phase as New Delhi strengthens partnerships with African nations to secure rare earth elements that are crucial for modern technology, green energy and defence industries.

These partnerships are being shaped as mutually beneficial arrangements, marking a clear shift from older trade models that were often seen as exploitative, as per The Citizen report.

Rare earth elements are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, electronics and advanced defence equipment.

With global demand rising rapidly and China controlling nearly 90 per cent of the world’s rare earth supply, countries across the world are looking for alternative and reliable sources.

Concerns over supply chain vulnerability grew further after China imposed tighter export restrictions amid its trade tensions with the United States.

Against this backdrop, Africa has emerged as a key partner for India. The continent holds large untapped reserves of critical minerals such as neodymium, dysprosium, cobalt and lithium, making it central to India’s Critical Mineral Mission.

The mission aims to ensure a stable and secure supply of rare minerals needed for India’s green energy transition and high-tech manufacturing.

Over the past decade, India has significantly increased its investments in African countries to explore and develop these mineral resources.

Unlike traditional extractive arrangements, India’s approach focuses on long-term cooperation that supports local development while meeting its own strategic needs.

The report said that the goal is to build a symbiotic relationship in which both sides benefit economically and technologically.

Africa is a core part of India’s nearly $4 billion initiative to create stable rare earth supply chains. Current agreements and engagements include countries such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi.

These partnerships often include long-term off-take agreements, which not only ensure mineral supply for India but also encourage industrialisation and value addition within African economies.

Indian public sector companies are also playing an active role. NLC India Limited is exploring lithium and cobalt opportunities in Africa, with a focus that goes beyond extraction to include research, development and local value addition.

The company is in advanced discussions with Mali for equity participation in lithium mining and with the Republic of Congo for cobalt projects.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said that these engagements are guided by an equal partnership model.

This includes joint ventures, skill development, infrastructure support and contributions to local industries.

The ministry said this approach ensures that African nations are not merely exporting raw minerals, but are using their natural resources to drive long-term and sustainable economic growth.

African governments, in turn, are increasingly looking to Indian investments to boost employment, raise incomes and strengthen their industrial base.

For India, access to critical minerals is vital for its economic growth and clean energy goals.

For Africa, Indian partnerships offer opportunities for job creation, infrastructure development and technology transfer.

–IANS