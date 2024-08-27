India Gate Celebrates the Timeless Bond of Siblings with #ClassicBandhan Campaign

New Delhi, August 27th, 2024: KRBL Limited, known for India Gate Basmati Rice, the world’s No. 1 Basmati brand, launched a digital campaign that amped up Raksha Bandhan for millennials and Gen Z with their #ClassicBandhan campaign. The four-day campaign achieved remarkable success, reaching over 20 Mn reach and 8 Mn+ views on social media. The campaign’s microsite, indiagateclassicbandhan.com, recorded 32K+ unique visitors. These impressive figures demonstrate the campaign’s ability to resonate with a wide audience and drive significant online engagement.

#ClassicBandhan was a full-on social media monsoon of laughter, tears, and everything in between, perfectly capturing the chaotic beauty of sibling relationships. The campaign didn’t shy away from the playful banter, the occasional rivalry, and the undeniable love that defines the bond between brothers and sisters. With content crafted to resonate with today’s digital natives, #ClassicBandhan spread across Meta, YouTube, and OTT platforms like wildfire. As a part of the campaign, India Gate partnered with leading social media duos like Jamie Lever and Jesse Lever, Vishnu Kaushal and Govind, Srishti Dixit, and Shibani Bedi the campaign transformed into a hilarious, heartwarming online soiree.

These dynamic duos weren’t afraid to get real. They shared their own stories, sparking a digital dialogue about the timeless bond between brothers and sisters, in their own style. Millennials and Gen Z flooded social media with their own #ClassicBandhan moments, creating a space that buzzed with the energy of this quintessential Indian festival.

The campaign’s dedicated microsite, indiagateclassicbandhan.com, became a hub for sibling celebrations. where users could take a fun quiz and share cherished photos to create personalized videos for their siblings—adding an unforgettable touch to this Raksha Bandhan. Additionally, India Gate Foods introduced a special Classic Combo on Swiggy, featuring a customizable magnet that beautifully encapsulates the essence of the sibling bond.

Kunal Sharma, AVP Marketing, MT & Ecommerce, KRBL, further expressed her excitement: “The #ClassicBandhan campaign elevated India Gate Food’s brand positioning as an intrinsic part of cherished sibling relationships. By evoking nostalgia through compelling content, fostering user-generated stories, and strategically collaborating with influencers, the campaign drove significant brand affinity and increased product purchase consideration, solidifying India Gate Foods as synonymous with the joyous spirit of not just Raksha Bandhan but the overall festive season.”

#ClassicBandhan was a testament to the power of digital storytelling and the enduring magic of sibling bonds. It wasn’t just a campaign; it was a celebration of the love, the laughter, and the little moments that make family so special.