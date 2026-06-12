India Launches Strategic Documents for Bharat Innovates Ahead of Global Showcase in France

New Delhi: The Government of India has launched the strategic documents for Bharat Innovates, a flagship initiative aimed at showcasing India’s growing innovation and technology capabilities on the global stage. The launch took place in the presence of Ajay Kumar Sood and senior officials from the Ministry of Education, ahead of the initiative’s international showcase in Nice.

Bharat Innovates seeks to strengthen collaboration among academic institutions, industry leaders, startups, and researchers to develop affordable, high-quality, and accessible solutions to challenges faced by both India and the global community. The initiative is designed to foster sustained engagement across the innovation ecosystem and accelerate the translation of research into impactful technologies.

Officials highlighted that the initiative reflects India’s emergence as a global innovation hub and demonstrates the country’s commitment to advancing science, technology, and entrepreneurship. The strong international interest and commitments received for the programme have further reinforced global confidence in India’s research ecosystem and the ingenuity of its young innovators.

The initiative draws inspiration from the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose focus on innovation-driven development and youth empowerment has helped shape India’s rapidly expanding startup and technology landscape.

The government also acknowledged the support of President Emmanuel Macron and the Government of France in strengthening India-France cooperation in innovation and technology for the benefit of global society.

Emphasizing the growing international recognition of India’s innovation ecosystem, officials expressed confidence that the country’s young innovators will continue to develop solutions to address humanity’s shared challenges and contribute meaningfully to global progress.

The global showcase of Bharat Innovates in Nice is expected to provide a platform for Indian startups, researchers, and innovators to present cutting-edge solutions and deepen international partnerships in emerging technologies.