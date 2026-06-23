India Leads Global Ship Recycling Market in 2025

New Delhi, June 23: India has emerged as the world’s leading ship recycling nation in 2025, capturing a 35.4% market share, according to the Ministry.

The achievement highlights India’s growing dominance in the global ship recycling industry, supported by its expanding infrastructure, competitive capabilities, and adherence to international standards. The country’s recycling hubs, particularly along the western coast, have played a key role in handling a significant volume of end-of-life vessels.

Officials noted that India’s leadership in the sector reflects its strong industrial capacity and increasing focus on sustainable and regulated recycling practices. The industry also contributes to employment generation and supports the domestic steel and allied sectors through the recovery of reusable materials.

The Ministry emphasized that continued policy support, modernization of facilities, and compliance with global environmental norms will further strengthen India’s position in the ship recycling market.

With this development, India has reinforced its role as a key global hub in the ship recycling industry, marking a significant milestone in its maritime and industrial growth story.