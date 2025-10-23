India Maritime Week 2025: Steering the Nation Toward a Global Shipbuilding Hub

Quote by Rear Admiral, Vipin Kumar Saxena (retd), CEO, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI)

“India Maritime Week 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment for our nation’s maritime sector. As India charts its course to become a global shipbuilding hub, the focus shift from simple capacity expansion to deep capability creation. The government’s recent stimulus provides the perfect tailwind for this transformation.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries with its advanced infrastructure and integrated capabilities embodies this shift towards a capability-driven approach. Our state-of-the-art facilities position us to deliver advanced shipbuilding and repair solutions that meet global standards. India Maritime Week is not just a platform for new opportunities; it is a catalyst for our shared vision of establishing India as a global benchmark for maritime innovation and excellence.”