India Rubber Expo 2026 Day 3: Increase in Business Inquiries, Exemplary Cultural Program

New Delhi, Apr 10: Day 3 of India Rubber Expo 2026 recorded a significant rise in business inquiries, dynamic B2B interactions, and strong international participation, reinforcing its position as a premier global platform for the rubber industry.

Organised by the All India Rubber Industries Association, the twelfth edition of the expo at Bharat Mandapam attracted robust footfall from both domestic and international buyers. Participants engaged in meaningful discussions, lead generation, and explored business opportunities across sectors such as automotive, infrastructure, medical, and industrial applications.

Highlighting the growing global interest, Christian Biever, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, visited the expo, underscoring the event’s expanding diplomatic and international engagement.

The day was marked by intensive business discussions, product showcases, and live technology demonstrations. Exhibitors and delegates actively explored collaborations, with foreign representatives expressing strong interest in Indian manufacturing capabilities, opening avenues for future partnerships.

Adding a vibrant cultural dimension, the evening featured a special program titled “Colors of India – Celebrating Culture, Elegance & Meaningful Connections”, with a captivating performance by Rohanpreet Singh & Band.

Sharing his views, Vipan Mehta, Chairman, IRE 2026, said, “Day 3 has shown an extremely positive response with a complete shift towards business deals. India Rubber Expo continues to bridge the gap between global stakeholders and drive industry progress.” Sanjeev Sikka, Chief Convenor, IRE 2026, added, “The strong interest from both domestic and international exhibitors reflects growing confidence in India’s manufacturing capabilities and potential.” Anay Gupta, President of AIRIA, remarked, “India Rubber Expo 2026 has gone beyond being an exhibition—it has become a powerful platform for collaboration and growth. We remain confident about its continued success.”

With one more day remaining, India Rubber Expo 2026 continues to establish itself as a key global event poised to create a lasting impact on the rubber industry.