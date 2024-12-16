IndiaMART Wins Gold for Integrated Annual Report at 2024 LACP Spotlight Awards

New Delhi, December 16, 2024: IndiaMART, India’s largest online B2B marketplace, bagged the ‘Gold’ award for its integrated annual report in LACP’s (League of American Communications Professionals) Global Communications Competition 2024. The report scored 98 out of 100 and a rank of 46th among the Top 100 Annual Reports Globally for 2024.

Juried by a field of communications professionals affiliated with LACP, with expertise across PR functions ranging from corporate, executive, and internal communications for Fortune 500 organizations, the jury evaluated each entry on six parameters. These included First Impression, Overall Narrative, Overall Visual Design, Creativity, Message Clarity, and Perceived Relevance. The jury received approximately 1,500 entries, across a dozen countries and 300 entities.

The Gold Award, a testament to IndiaMART’s dedication to transparent and impactful reporting, marks the third consecutive year of the company’s success in this global competition.

Speaking on the achievement, Jitin Diwan, Chief Financial Officer, IndiaMART InterMESH Limited, “We are delighted to receive this recognition. It reflects our dedication to fostering transparent communication with our stakeholders. Such accolades inspire and motivate our teams to keep moving forward in the right direction.