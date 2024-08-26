Indian Accent Residency at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

As part of Indian Accent’s 15-year celebrations, we are delighted to announce a unique residency at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. This residency will be on from the 7th of September till the 22nd of September 2024 and brings Indian Accent’s inventive Indian flavours to the heart of Bangkok, offering guests a truly extraordinary and memorable dining experience. Indian Accent has thereafter been invited for a Pop-Up in Tokyo while Anantara shall host the World Gourmet Festival. Indian Accent will be back again at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel from October 1

st till 15th.



Renowned for its innovative approach on Indian food, Indian Accent blends traditional flavours with modern cooking techniques. The path-breaking contemporary Indian menu is designed combining fresh seasonal produce and unusual ingredients from across the world to excite the adventurous yet satisfy traditional tastes and evoke nostalgia. Indian Accent has won innumerable awards and is the reigning Best Restaurant in India on both Conde Nast Traveller as well as La Liste. It has had the privilege of being on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for over 12 years and is also on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

During the residency, Indian Accent will showcase a selection of its signature dishes, known to redefine Indian dining on a global scale. With a specially curated menu by Shantanu Mehrotra, Executive Chef, Indian Accent New Delhi, guests can expect dishes that tell stories, combining traditional flavours with contemporary flair.

From the non-vegetarian menu, highlights include the braised lamb shank, barley haleem, sweet onion curry; rawa fish, malwani rassa, sago and peanut vada; malai chicken, gobindobhog mushroom payesh, fresh truffles and much more. Meanwhile, the vegetarian menu boasts delights such as sweet corn muthia, masala methi roti, fresh burrata, along with tofu medu vadai, pearl onion chutney, pickled beetroot; and the roomali paneer, flame-roasted tomato and peanut salan, among other delectable creations.

Says Chef Shantanu Mehrotra “We are thrilled to bring the essence of Indian Accent to the vibrant city of Bangkok. Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel provides the perfect setting to showcase our culinary philosophy and introduce our guests to a new world of flavours”. He shall be joined by Head Chef Hitesh Lohat and a large team of chefs as well as managers from Indian Accent, New Delhi to give you the perfect Indian Accent experience in Bangkok.

Join us to experience culinary excellence where traditional dishes are presented in new, exciting ways using fresh seasonal ingredients. With Indian Accent’s inventive take on Indian cuisine, this residency promises to captivate your palate.

Event Details: