Indian Accent’s 15th Anniversary Pop-Up At Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel

Ahmedabad, 17th December 2024 – Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel, one of the city’s most celebrated accommodation options – with vibrant dining destinations – is proud to announce an extraordinary culinary event that promises to redefine Ahmedabad’s dining experience. On the 21st and 22nd of December 2024, the globally renowned Indian Accent, known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, will bring its celebrated flavors to Ahmedabad.

This special event marks Indian Accent’s 15th anniversary, celebrating its legacy as a pioneer in innovative Indian cuisine. Following a series of successful pop-ups in Perth, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, Indian Accent’s India tour concludes in Ahmedabad as the grand finale, following successful pop in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad in association with American Express.

Chef Shantanu Mehrotra, the Executive Chef of Indian Accent in New Delhi, will be at the helm of this exclusive event. A key contributor to the restaurant’s success since its inception, Chef Mehrotra has curated a special menu for this pop-up.

Known for its contemporary reinterpretation of Indian flavors, the pop-up at Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel will feature a 6-Course Chef’s Tasting Menu, blending traditional techniques with modern gastronomy. The curated menu offers a delightful experience for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians; highlights include tofu meduvadai paired with madras gunpowder, sambar cream, ker sangar paneer served with Rajasthani papadkadhi, arbigalawat with crispy sevai and barberry chutney. For non-vegetarians, the menu features Kanyakumari crab, teli cherry pepper, meetha achaar pork ribs, sundried mango and sour apple, and duck salami served with barberry chutney. To end the meal on a sweet note, guests can indulge in the doda burfi treacle tart with vanilla bean ice cream and Daulat ki chaat topped with rose petal chikki

Says Shantanu Mehrotra, Executive Chef, Indian Accent: “As we bring Indian Accent’s signature modern Indian cuisine to its final destination in Ahmedabad, I’m excited to share our unique approach with the city. Our pop-ups have allowed us to connect with guests in fresh, exciting ways, and it’s a true pleasure to end this remarkable journey in Ahmedabad. We look forward to sharing the creativity and flavors that define our food with this vibrant city”

A premium lifestyle hotel, Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel is synonymous with celebrating the culture, ideas, people, and talents, all under our roof. Our guests have an appetite for the curious, unique, and local experiences that help them understand the soul of a neighborhood. Home to renowned dining outlets such as Mill & Co., R Kitchen, and Kuro, the hotel continues to set the benchmark for culinary excellence in Ahmedabad. This event underscores the hotel’s commitment to hosting unique and exclusive experiences that resonate with food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Seats for this exclusive event are limited, ensuring an intimate and immersive culinary journey.