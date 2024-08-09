Indian Bank’s 118th Foundation Day Celebration starts with a Victorious Performance at Indian Bank Trophy state-level volleyball tournament

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, August 09th, 2024: Indian Bank, as part of its 118th Foundation Day celebration, organized an Indian Bank Trophy state-level volleyball tournament at Dr. Radhakrishnan Stadium. The three-day tournament, which commenced on August 6, featured four competitive teams: Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Tamil Nadu Police, and Loyola College. The tournament was inaugurated by Shri S L Jain, MD & CEO of Indian Bank.

Indian Bank showcased exceptional talent and emerged victorious against its formidable opponents. Indian Overseas Bank stood as the 1st runner-up team after the final match.

The tournament stood as a testament of Bank’s commitment in promoting sports and healthy competition within the community providing avenues for athletic talents.