Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling get ready for a bumper holiday shopping season

Bengaluru 09th November 2023: Amazon announced today that Indian exporters on its Amazon Global Selling program are geared to showcase millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale events. This year, customers will have more days to shop than last year’s event. Indian exporters have launched over 50,000 new products on Amazon’s global websites for the sale event that starts on 17 Nov and ends on 27 Nov. Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and enjoy a range of products across categories including Home and Kitchen, STEM Toys, Apparel, Health and Personal Care, Office Products, Jewelry, Beauty and Furniture by exporters across India. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season globally and customers at this time are looking at items for use at home and for gifting to friends and family.

Multiple peak seasons for Indian exporters with Amazon Global Selling

Amazon Global Selling provides exporters access to multiple peak shopping seasons and global events through the year. These events like the BFCM sale, the Prime Day etc. have traditionally been periods of high growth for Indian exporters. In the recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days Sale on 10 and 11 October 2023, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw their business grow nearly 70% YoY and 170% vs business as usual (BAU) period. The highest growth was seen in categories like Home <78% YoY >, Beauty <196% YoY>, Kitchen <79% YoY>, Health & Personal Care <87% YoY>, Furniture <95% YoY> with US & UK driving major portion of the business for Indian exporters. Both Japan and Australia emerged as new high growth destination for Indian exporters with sellers witnessing nearly 200% YoY growth during the two days of the sale. The top 5 products sold by Indian Exporters during the sale included Bedsheets, Scrub Apparel Sets, Oral Care Products, Rugs and Kitchen Products.

During the Prime Day Sale in July 2023, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw their business grow nearly 70% (YoY). The highest growth was seen in categories like Beauty <125% YoY growth>, Apparel <122% YoY growth>, Home <81% YoY growth>, Furniture <75% YoY growth> and Kitchen <52% YoY growth> with US, UK and Middle East driving business growth for Indian exporters. Japan emerged as the new high growth destination for Indian exporters with sellers seeing over 55% business growth YOY respectively. The top 5 products sold by Indian Exporters during Prime Day 2023 included Bedsheets, Scrub Apparel Sets, STEM Toys, Kitchen products and Windshield Sunshades.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India said, “The global holiday season which commences with the BFCM sale has always been a key growth period for Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling. With tens of thousands of Indian exporters showcasing a vast Made in India selection to customers globally, we believe that the 2023 BFCM sale and the holiday season will help accelerate the growth of sellers on our program. The addition of ocean freight on SEND and the reduced subscription fee offer is part of Amazon’s endeavor to make exports easier and accessible for businesses of all sizes and we will continue to take steps to expand the ecommerce exports opportunity to lakhs of entrepreneurs across the country as we work towards our goal of enabling $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India by 2025.”

Amazon rolls out initiatives to enable Indian exporters leverage this holiday season

To enable more businesses to leverage ecommerce exports and sell globally during the upcoming holiday season, Amazon has slashed the subscription fee for Indian exporters joining its Global Selling program for the first three months from $120* (*39.99 per month) to just $1. This limited time offer is available to exporters joining this program on or before 31st March 2024. Additionally, Amazon has expanded its flagship cross-border logistics program called SEND, by enabling a hassle-free ocean freight logistics solution at competitive rates and end-to-end trackability which allows exporters to better plan their inventory. SEND has been active for over a year providing air carrier services for small parcel delivery. With SEND, Indian exporters can avail cross-border logistics services from multiple third-party service providers across Air & Ocean, to ship their goods to Amazon fulfillment centers in the US. In addition to competitive rates and Amazon facilitated shipping, the entire process is seamlessly integrated with Amazon Seller Central, where booking, tracking and payments are made seamless, along with door to door pickup and delivery and hassle-free documentation support. SEND was launched in 2022, and thousands of exporters are already benefiting from the program, with shipment visibility and on-time delivery allowing them to have more efficient inventory management plans.

Hemant Pisharody, Business Head at Homespun Global says, “Our business on Amazon Global Selling is trending nearly 4X YOY in 2023 with peak shopping events like Prime Day leading to nearly 10x vs BAU sales. Our approach to peak events includes preparing for new launches, sprucing up out manufacturing and designing the best deals and offers for our customers. We are really excited about the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale event and are looking forward to a similar business lift during the holiday season.”