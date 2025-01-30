Indian Industries Association (IIA) Announces Build Bharat Expo-2025: A New Platform for Global Trade and Industrial Innovation

New Delhi, January 30, 2025

The Indian Industries Association (IIA) Delhi Chapter officially announced the Build Bharat Expo-2025 during a press conference. This major industrial event will take place from March 19 to 21, 2025, at India Expo Centre, Hall No. 06, New Delhi. The objective of the Expo is to showcase India’s manufacturing capabilities on a global stage, promote industrial innovation, and strengthen trade collaboration. It will provide a significant opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs and industries to exhibit their technical expertise and products.

Dr. Mamtamayi Priyadarshini, Chairperson of IIA Delhi Chapter, stated, “Build Bharat Expo-2025 will serve as a testament to the strength, innovation, and self-reliance of Indian industries. This event will help Indian industries compete globally and play a crucial role in establishing India as a global manufacturing hub.”

The inauguration ceremony will take place on March 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with prominent leaders from the industry, government officials, and investors in attendance. The closing ceremony will be held on March 21, 2025, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the chief guest. Several important sessions will be held during the three-day event, focusing on industrial innovation, policy-making, and fostering business partnerships.

The Expo will feature over 340 stalls, showcasing products and services from various industrial sectors. The latest technologies in Green and Clean Energy, Agriculture and Food Processing, Building and Construction Materials, Electrical and Electronics, among others, will be on display. This Expo will provide a significant platform to present emerging industries, startups, and innovations to the global audience.

Dr. Lakshmikanth Pandey, CEC Member, IIA Delhi, shared that Build Bharat Expo-2025 will be particularly focused on promoting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The MSME Ministry will reimburse 80-100% of the stall charges for these businesses. Additionally, industries will receive support under the Uttar Pradesh government’s ODOP and MDA schemes. With the cooperation of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, UPNEDA, and other government institutions, the Expo will contribute significantly to empowering the Indian industrial sector. Industries from the Northeast states are also invited to participate, which will further boost regional industrial development.

Mr. Charanjeet Singh, Vice President of IIA, mentioned that the Expo will unveil new technologies and services, showcasing India’s industrial and technological advancements. The seminars, panel discussions, and B2B interactions during the Expo will focus on industry development, innovation, sustainability, and technology adoption. This event will not only promote business partnerships but will also strengthen Indian industries in the global competitive market.

Mr. Neeraj Bajaj, Secretary of IIA Delhi, shared that over 25 countries, including Japan, Russia, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, will participate in the Expo. This will foster international trade and cooperation. Additionally, more than 15,000 domestic business visitors will attend, offering industries a golden opportunity to expand their markets and products. Indian entrepreneurs will have the chance to partner with foreign companies and access export markets.

So far, more than 50% of the stalls have been booked or blocked. Bookings for the remaining stalls are ongoing, and interested entrepreneurs have been urged to book their stalls as soon as possible. This event will not only accelerate the growth of India’s industrial sector but also serve as an excellent platform to expand business opportunities.

Build Bharat Expo-2025 has received support from various industrial organizations such as KASSIA, AWAKE, Mohali Industry Association, and the A-20 Forum. Through this initiative by IIA, Indian industries will have the opportunity to present themselves on the global stage, contributing to India’s industrial excellence and economic growth. Senior IIA members, including Mr. Piyush Agarwal, Mr. Arvind, and other dignitaries, were also present at the press conference.