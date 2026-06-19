Indian Jewellery Exporters Poised to Move from Suppliers to Global Brands

Comment from Sunny Singh, Founder & CEO of Daimanté: “Lower tariffs improve margins, but the structural opportunity is much larger. Indian jewellery exporters now have a real chance to shift from being price-competitive suppliers to becoming globally recognised brands. Laboratory grown diamonds alone represent a multi-billion dollar growth category that aligns perfectly with where consumer demand is heading. Companies that pair this with strong design and a clear brand identity won’t just grow their UK revenues, they’ll build defensible, long-term businesses.”

Given the growing relevance of sustainable luxury and the increasing global demand for lab-grown diamonds, Sunny would be happy to share additional insights on how Indian brands can leverage this agreement to strengthen their international presence and evolve from manufacturers to global brands.