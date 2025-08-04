Indian Racing Festival Welcomes Bisleri as Official Hydration Partner for the 2025 Season

4th August 2025:The Indian Racing Festival (IRF), India’s flagship motorsport platform promoted by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), proudly announces its first-ever partnership with Bisleri International, India’s most trusted packaged drinking water brand. As the Official Hydration Partner for the 2025 season, Bisleri will join forces with IRF to deliver high-performance hydration across five action-packed race weekends between August and November this year.

This marks Bisleri’s debut in the world of Indian motorsport, aligning its iconic brand with two elite championships under the IRF umbrella — the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4 India). As part of this strategic one-year association, Bisleri will feature across driver kits, race cars, visicoolers, and trackside branding, making its presence felt both on and off the racetrack.

The partnership also brings with it an exciting fan-facing element i.e., limited-edition 500ml bottles designed around five of IRF’s incredible racing teams. With this move, Bisleri not only expands its visibility in the competitive sport and lifestyle space but also meaningfully engages with a fast-growing motorsports audience across urban and emerging India.

Mr. Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Bisleri to the Indian Racing Festival family. This partnership reflects how leading Indian brands are recognising motorsport not merely as a spectacle, but as a sporting and lifestyle movement. Bisleri’s reputation & the broader element of trust complements the values we’re building IRF on. Together, we aim to create a sporting experience that is healthy, aspirational, and deeply connected to India’s youth.” Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, expressed his excitement on the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to announce a strategic hydration partnership with the Indian Racing Festival, one of our most exciting forays in the world of motorsports. The association will see the iconic Bisleri logo prominently displayed on the race cars and driver jackets. We are also releasing limited edition bottles with all the teams to amplify the excitement to our consumers.”

The IRF’s 2025 season will feature 14 city-based teams, with eight competing in Formula 4 and six in the Indian Racing League. Franchise teams include Speed Demons Delhi, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Chennai Turbo Riders, Goa Aces JA Racing, GodSpeed Kochi, and Ahmedabad Apex Racers. From engineering performance to lifestyle-led storytelling, the festival continues to grow as a platform where elite motorsport meets emerging fan culture.

As IRF accelerates toward its 2025 season launch, the partnership with Bisleri is expected to play a key role in enhancing athlete wellbeing, brand recall, and immersive experiences for fans as a whole. For Bisleri, IRF presents an excellent platform to strengthen its hold in the sporting arena as well, partnering with the fastest growing motorsport enablers in the country